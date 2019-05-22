As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety joins law enforcement agencies across the state in reminding drivers of the importance of seat belts. This is especially true as the 100 Deadliest Days begin.
Idaho’s Law enforcement officers across will take part in the nationwide effort to promote seat belt usage. The Click It Don’t Risk it campaign runs from May 20 through June 2. During the effort, additional officers will be on the roads enforcing Idaho’s seat belt law.
“We know that seat belts save lives, but still see too many people choose not to buckle up,” said ITD Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson. “Hopefully this effort will help Idahoans make the right choice — especially as we head into the busy summer months.”
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and the beginning of the 100 Deadliest Days of summer driving. The 100 Deadliest Days refers to the period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends when there is an increase in crashes.