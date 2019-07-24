The city of Menan raised about $4,000 during the city’s Fourth of July Celebration this year that will be spent on community activities and safety measures for next year’s celebration.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight said the Menan celebration continues to grow every year, and he said the increase in people has become a safety hazard.
“Every year it gets a little bit bigger, we don’t advertise, we don’t put it anywhere, it’s just word of mouth, and we’re very basically just getting paralyzed,” he said.
Haight said this year the city government made some changes to the celebration, including shortening the parade and charging entrance fees for commercial floats. City Clerk Allyson Pettingill said commercial floats from businesses in Menan were charged a fee of $20, while those outside of the city were charged $100. Most of that money, along with vendor booth fees and donations, went to fireworks and other aspects of the celebration, Pettingill said. However, she said whenever funds are left over they are put into a community activities account.
“It’s something to kind of pay back the residents for having their town taken over on the Fourth of July every year,” she said.
She said no definitive decisions have been made on what to do with the money, though the council has discussed potential uses. Haight said the money may be used to make the celebration safer next year. He said the city government may buy more “no parking” signs and also will seek bids for putting lines on the street. He said he thinks people would do better about staying back from the parade if there were lines on the road.
“Right now, you tell people to step back, and they do — one step,” he said. “And they’re mixing candy and heavy vehicles and children. It’s going to end badly if we don’t come to — but if there’s a line, I want you back behind the line.”
Haight said people still park in no parking areas on the parade and during the fireworks show. In the case of the parade, he said the vehicles take up space that could be used for multiple parade watchers. When it comes to parking too close to the fireworks, Haight said people risk having their car damaged.
“People want to be close to the fireworks,” he said. “But then they complain because we do have fallout and ash, and people don’t like it when their car is burned. Go figure.”
Haight said other than safety items, he would like to see the money spent on a movie night in the park, a city trick-or-treat or Christmas tree lighting.