Monthly staff meeting held for county employees

The Jefferson County Commissioners, elected officials and department heads held their monthly staff meeting Dec. 21.
Dave Walrath kicked off the meeting by stating they would continue to clean up through inclement weather. Although the department had one employee out self-isolating due to a family member testing positive with COVID-19, things were relatively slow with the holidays.
Several offices had little to no updates with Christmas taking place, with Jessica Roach from the Assessors Office and Tammy Adkins from Probation stating their offices had slowed down.
Travis Thompson from the Maintenance Department said they were currently working with Omni Security Systems to get things working with the now completed fence and gate at the jail.
Lori Dye with the Jefferson County Extension Office said they expect the office to be doing virtual training with their cooking, canning and preservation classes until at least March or April.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said they would be focusing on the office’s proposed subdivision ordinance, which was a later item on the agenda, and that things were “business as usual.”
Treasurer Kristine Lund said they were busy as the department had received their first load of mail and were expecting more as the 2020 collections had begun and were going well. The office is also experiencing a large volume of calls with the bills going out, questions about credits, and getting taxes paid.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires gave a COVID-19 update of where the county was sitting as of Dec. 21. Squires said the county peaked Dec. 8 with an active rate of 51.6 per 10,000, which was more similar to numbers in Madison and Bonneville counties. She stated that the county had been steadily dropping since the peak and that the active rate was back to where the county was before Thanksgiving.
Squires said the county will “probably” see a similar spike with Christmas. She also gave an update on where things were at with the COVID-19 vaccine, which started going out in the district the week of Dec. 14. Vaccines are currently going to healthcare workers and then residents of assisted living centers will be next.
According to Squires, while there are tiers of those who will receive the vaccine first, the Sheriff’s office may be the first county employees to receive it. She also outlined how to get free COVID-19 testing done, with more information being available at www.eiph.idaho.gov. EIPH has also provided a guide on if you or a close contact has tested positive, with guidance available in English or Spanish with specific information on isolating, testing and returning to work.
On Human Resources side of things, as of Dec. 31, Squires said the Families First Coronavirus Response Act would expire, which gives employees ten free days of leave if they test positive for COVID-19.
Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer said they were gearing up and preparing for Mark Taylor to take office as the new Prosecuting Attorney in January. Butikofer said they were getting information on current misdemeanors, felonies and civil matters within the county to have everything ready with “a nice bow on top” and a summary of where cases stand to ensure a smooth transition.
Clerk Colleen Poole reminded department heads that they would not be doing claims until Jan. 11, with a due date of Jan. 6 as her present to them.
Commissioners Roger Clark, Shayne Young and Scott Hancock wished all employees in attendance at the Monday morning staff meeting a merry Christmas and happy holidays as the commissioners will not hold anymore meetings until Jan. 4.