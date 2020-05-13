Kevin Hathaway, Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator, stated that he believes the county would be in “imminent peril” without an interim moratorium put into place until Area of Impact Agreements are finalized with the cities.
The interim moratorium, according to Hathaway, would only impact land in a city’s area of impact and would not apply to current projects.
“We want to consider the city’s growth in the areas and not just the county’s,” he said. “We want a blended agreement.”
The moratorium would halt building subdivisions, plats and anything requiring land use permits and supervision.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated at the Commissioner meeting May 5 that he doesn’t believe the county is in “imminent peril” and that he would prefer to talk to the city mayors before implementing a moratorium.
“The most important thing we want to look at is what are we actually going to stop,” Hancock said. “What I’d like to see is an Area of Impact agreement that’s good for both the city and the county.”
Hathaway stated that he believes the county is moving forward in their Area of Impact agreements with the cities, but the moratorium would prevent rushing into any projects and could keep them from regretting anything down the road.
“It get’s complicated if we develop with the current agreements and then approve something different,” Hathaway said.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight and Lewisville Mayor George Judd stated that with COVID-19, the Area of Impact agreement proceedings have largely been put on the back burner.
“We’ve dealt in good faith and I think the county has too,” Haight said. “It’s just a big task but I think we’re closer in attitude than we were before.”
Haight stated that they have not heard from any county officials on implementing a moratorium but he believes that it wouldn’t be a bad thing for Menan.
Judd believes their agreement is pretty much down to the attorneys and some wording, but the City Council is expecting to discuss the topic at their meeting May 13.
Larry Lovell, Mayor of Ririe, said while they haven’t heard from County Planning and Zoning since they met in January, they’re working to put together a reasonable agreement. The Ririe attorney, according to Lovell, has a copy of their current agreement, which is still in place.
Mud Lake Mayor Sherry Locascio said Mud Lake submitted their Area of Impact Agreement for revision several months ago, before COVID-19 shutdowns began, and are waiting to hear back from Hathaway on whether it has been adopted or needs revisions.
Locascio said she has not heard about the possibility of a moratorium but is hoping that as things open back up, they’ll hear back on their Area of Impact submission.
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson stated that he believes the moratorium would only effect Lewisville, Ririe and Menan, as Rigby finalized their Area of Impact Agreement with the county last year.
In 2018, the Rigby City Council met Dec. 6 and announced they would be in support of a moratorium on building permits to finalize the agreement, according to a previous article in The Jefferson Star.
”We’ve been happy with our agreement,” Richardson said. “It’s been fantastic and I don’t know if we could be happier with the smooth transition.”
Jenny Kerr, a Planner in the Planning and Zoning department, said they haven’t discussed the moratorium much in the office and that the proposal is fairly new.