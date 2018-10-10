A moratorium is nearly imminent pending an ordinance being developed and agreed upon between Jefferson County and the City of Rigby.
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway and Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Oct. 1 to hash out the details of a moratorium near 4000 E. and 200 N.
Although the specific area for moratorium has yet to be finalized, the region within Yellowstone Highway to 200 N. and then 200 N. to 4000 E. back to Highway 48 was mentioned. Richardson also talked about going as far south as 100 N. and as far east as 4100 E.
The proposed moratorium would halt any further development in the area until the county and city agree to an area of impact simplifying the city’s annexation process if annexation transpires.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said his concern with the city going as far south as 100 N. is halting construction on developments already in progress.
“We can’t do that,” he said. “I’m concerned about that.”
Commissioner Fred Martinez disagreed.
“Well I say too bad, so sad, the moratorium has to happen,” he said. “If it was my pick it would be a moratorium that’s a lot larger area.”
Richardson indicated that if the residents that move into the homes currently being constructed are annexed into the city, they will need to hook-up to the city’s water and sewer, which would cost between $6,000 and $12,000 for the two
“We set it (area of impact) up so that if they ever came into the city, these homes would easily be annexed without having to pay a major improvement to bring in the sewer and water,” he said.
Originally Hathaway and Richardson considered a 12 month moratorium, however they determined that they would like the moratorium lifted sometime in, or before April to not impede on construction next year.
“One entire year kills an entire building season,” Richardson said.
With the new school and church being built in the area and the city extending its waterline to the facilities, Richardson said annexation is apt to occur.
“Well we’re telling you, we’ve taken a leap, we’re going to expand south on 200 N. and 4000 E. we’re going to do that,” he said.
Even if the city decided to annex the area, the residents could decide to opt-out. According to Idaho Code 50-222 consent to annex must be provided to the city by the landowner when evidenced by a written instrument consenting to annexation.
The commissioners mutually agreed that they’re in favor of a moratorium, however a timeframe and location needs to be determined. After laying out the specific details, an ordinance will be written up and a public hearing will be held.
“Well growth is coming and we need to plan for it,” Commissioner Brian Farnsworth said. “So a moratorium makes sense to slow it down until we can get something in place there.”
They are hoping to have the moratorium in place by Nov. 1