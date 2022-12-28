The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners moved on Dec. 12 to repeal the moratorium placed on the Ririe Area of Impact, allowing developers to move forward with their projects in the Ririe area while the city works toward completing their AOI Agreement with the county. The moratorium placed on the Menan AOI remains in place.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton addressed the board regarding moratoriums for the cities of Ririe and Menan which were put into place in December, 2021.


