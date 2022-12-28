The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners moved on Dec. 12 to repeal the moratorium placed on the Ririe Area of Impact, allowing developers to move forward with their projects in the Ririe area while the city works toward completing their AOI Agreement with the county. The moratorium placed on the Menan AOI remains in place.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton addressed the board regarding moratoriums for the cities of Ririe and Menan which were put into place in December, 2021.
“We’ve built a well enough relationship with the cities that we could communicate what their needs or concerns are and put those into play,” Ollerton stated about repealing the ordinances.
The issue of these moratoriums was brought up in June, according to the June 22 edition of The Jefferson Star, where Ollerton previously asked the board for direction regarding their set expiration of June 13, 2022.
At the time Ollerton stated he believed the wording on the moratoriums allowed for the county to leave the ordinances in place.
“...shall be in effect until June 13, 2022, or until such a time that an updated Area of Impact Agreement between Jefferson County and the City of Ririe is adopted,” the moratorium for Ririe states.
It was decided at the June meeting that the verbiage meant the moratorium could expire on June 13, or it could continue until the AOI agreements are concluded.
However, at the Dec. 12 meeting with the board, Ollerton stated moratoriums in Planning and Zoning are intended to last a year, which both ordinances have now exceeded.
“I don’t see a reason to continue these moratoriums,” he said. “Menan has just about completed their Area of Impact agreement.”
Ririe, Ollerton stated, is a bit farther behind in the process. However, the moratoriums aren’t just halting large projects within the potential AOI of the cities, but also small projects.
“I have received several phone calls from a gentleman out in the Ririe Area of Impact that has been waiting for this to complete or expire so he can split his property for his son,” he said.
County Commissioner Roger Clark then expressed his concern over repealing the moratorium for the City of Menan, stating someone could submit an application of anytime between the time the moratorium is repealed and when the Area of Impact is finalized.
“Where it’s just a few weeks, I don’t think it’ll be a big deal if we just keep Menan’s,” Clark said, as Prosecuting attorney reminded the board that once a moratorium is removed, submitted applications are subject to the existing AOI agreements, not the future ones.
Additionally, Ollerton emphasized the work the Planning and Zoning Department has been doing to strengthen their working relationships with the community, including cities and patrons.
He notified the board and the public that the Planning and Zoning page on the County website now has agenda items and upcoming hearings posted for the public to view. They are also sending out notices to neighbors and agencies directing them to the website where they can see times, dates, locations, requests and applications for the upcoming items.
“We’re just trying to provide a way for agencies and neighbors to participate more fully in this process,” he said.
