Jefferson County Commissioners discussed whether a moratorium will be placed on Ririe and Menan during their commissioner meeting on Dec. 13.
During their commissioner meeting on Dec. 6, the commissioners discussed with Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway about how the Area of Impact (AOI) agreements are going with Menan and Ririe.
According to Hathaway, there is a need for a moratorium and nothing has changed since their previous discussions about placing a moratorium on these cities. Hathaway wants to get the AOI agreements out of the way as soon as possible.
Hathaway stated there will be separate hearings for land use development moratoriums for each of the cities. What that means is, they will still be able to do building permits for homes, but anything that deals with subdivisions or ordinances will be on hold until the AOIs are renegotiated and adopted, Hathaway said.
Prosecuting attorney Mark Taylor had spoken to Menan’s city attorney about their AOI. According to Taylor, they had a constructive conversation about where the sticky parts are most likely to be in their AOI.
Taylor mentioned he and the Menan city attorney set another appointment for Jan., where they are hoping to have the cities Planning and Zoning commission hash out the final language on the AOI.
According to Taylor, he believes they are moving in a good direction and they are getting the language where it needs to be.
There are some changes Taylor thinks should be made to the boiler plate; he wants to avoid ambiguity and prevent interpretation issues. According to Taylor, having the verbiage clarified can avoid problems in the future.
Hathaway reiterated he wants to move forward as fast as they can and get these AOIs finalized so they can remove a moratorium.
In a later conversation with Hathaway, they will not be putting a moratorium on Lewisville because their AOI agreement is different from Ririe and Menan’s.
The commissioners will either decide if a moratorium is necessary or not on Dec. 13.