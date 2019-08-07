The Urban Renewal Agency Board has tentatively approved their budget for the fiscal year 2020.
There are a few new lines in the proposed budget compared to last year, including a line for project revenue and a line for dues and professional services. Overall revenue is expected to increase by more than $900,000 compared to 2019, with all sources of revenue expected to go up. The new project revenue line accounts for $600,000 of that increase.
Based on the proposed budget, the board also plans to spend more, with expenses increasing by about $540,000, with nearly all of that increase coming from allocations to project expenses. Just under $1,000 of the increase came from the new dues and professional services line, which would go toward joining the Redevelopment Association of Idaho (RAI), according to the draft minutes. RAI holds annual training on urban renewal issues at the Association of Idaho Cities annual conference and is involved in legislative issues that affect urban renewal. The organization is composed of multiple renewal and redevelopment agencies throughout the state.
Urban renewal commissioner Benson Taylor said a number of projects are in the works for the upcoming year, at least two of which involve purchasing land and beautifying those properties before reselling. He said other possibilities include a fiber optics project and updating playgrounds.
“There’s always other things that pop up,” Taylor said. “But mostly it’s the land, because at urban renewal, we want to beautify the city, make it better.”
The old Me N’ Stans building and property on the corner of Main and State streets is one of the properties urban renewal is looking at purchasing and reselling to a business, Taylor said. In the board’s regular July meeting, commissioners approved for Steve Abbot, the board chairman, to secure a commercial appraiser regarding the property.
A public hearing on the budget will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Rigby City Hall.