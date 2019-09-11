At approximately 8:02 a.m. Sept. 3, Idaho State Police investigated a motorcycle injury crash on southbound Interstate 15 at the 167 off-ramp in {span class=”il”}Dubois{/span}.
Lee Backus, 59, of St. George, Utah, was traveling southbound on I-15 on a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle. Backus left the roadway and lost control of the vehicle and was ejected off the motorcycle. Backus was wearing a helmet.
Backus was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Idaho State Police was assisted by Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County EMS personnel. The crash was still under investigation as of 1:30 p.m. Sept. 3.