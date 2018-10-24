The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bonneville County Oct. 15 that details shared work on County Line Road.
Jefferson County Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath indicated that the MOU covers 21 miles of County Line Road, but has yet to be approved by the Bonneville County Commissioners.
The MOU is relatively similar to the previous one aside from a few changes related to bridges.
“There were some bridges on our section of County Line Road that Bonneville County had been maintaining. We agreed to take over the maintenance on those, with the exception of the Snake River Bridge,” Walrath said.
Maintenance on the Snake River Bridge will be shared equally amongst the two counties.
Jefferson County will be responsible to maintain the Great Western Canal Bridge, Idaho Canal Bridge, Burgess Canal Bridge and the Harrison Canal Bridge.
Another difference is signage and who is responsible to maintain it.
“If the signing is on the north side of the road, we’ll maintain it, if it’s on the south side of the road, they will maintain it,” Walrath said.
There isn’t a termination or renewal date on the MOU, however there is a stipulation that states it will remain in effect until one county requests to make a significant change.
With that, the commissioners unanimously approved the MOU.
Commissioner Brian Farnsworth was absent from the meeting.
In other discussion Walrath informed the commissioners that no Jefferson County Solid Waste employees were injured after a loader tipped over at the County Line Landfill last week.
He said when the loader tipped over, it landed on a pile of wood scraps absorbing much of the impact.
“Everything is OK, the operator is uninjured and the loader itself was not damaged,” he said.
Walrath said the events transpired while the operator was covering the working face of the landfill.
“Which was probably not the best way to go about it,” he said. “It’s not a real good way to do that.”
Because of the accident Walrath said what they will now do is put the material on top and then push it over.