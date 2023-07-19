Mountain lion spotted three times in Rigby

Map provided by the Rigby Police Department marks the places where the mountain lion has been seen in the city in red.

 Rigby Police Department

A mountain lion has been spotted by Rigby residents three times in the last week, the most recent sighting on July 18. According to Rigby Chief of Police Allen Fullmer, the Rigby Police Department is working with Idaho Fish and Game to trap the cat. 

Before the July 18 sighting, Fullmer stated there were two sightings last week around 3rd West and the Rigby Canal. The July 18 sighting was also along the Rigby Canal, just west of the Sudsy Car Wash.


