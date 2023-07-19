Mountain lion spotted three times in Rigby

A mountain lion has been spotted by Rigby residents three times in the last week, the most recent sighting on July 18. According to Rigby Chief of Police Allen Fullmer, the Rigby Police Department is working with Idaho Fish and Game to trap the cat.
Before the July 18 sighting, Fullmer stated there were two sightings last week around 3rd West and the Rigby Canal. The July 18 sighting was also along the Rigby Canal, just west of the Sudsy Car Wash.
According to James Brower, Public Information Officer for Idaho Fish and Game in Idaho Falls stated RPD and IFG would be meeting to determine the best course of action for removing the mountain lion from the area. Fullmer stated they would likely be setting up a live trap along the canal.
Until the animal is successfully trapped, Fullmer advised that residents exercise caution, especially with children and animals outside. At the time of publication, no reports have been made of missing animals.
Both RPD and Fish and Game encourage residents to quickly report any mountain lion sightings.
"The crucial thing is," Brower stated, "a lot of times reports come in days or hours after the sighting actually happens. There isn't much we can do at that point. So, yes, we really want any sightings reported as quickly as possible."
Brower further shared tips from the Idaho Fish and Game for dealing with a mountain lion in the area. He stated exterior lighting is a great cat-deterrent around the home, especially those which are triggered by movement.
Another way to keep your home and pets safe is to feed pets indoors and to leave dogs on leashes if they are outside to prevent them from running off after a mountain lion. Fish and game also recommends checking front and back yards for any potential hiding places where you could find a mountain lion.
