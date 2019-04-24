Mountain Ridge PUD approved

The Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission approved the final of a planned unit development (PUD) for Mountain Ridge, a parcel located at 561 W. 1st S.
Aspen Engineering Engineer, Ryan Loftus said since they met with the commission March 14, they have modified the proposed lot, and have proposed doing it in phases to abide by access laws.
Loftus said the first phase will consist of 20 apartments located at the south end of the development, meeting the law that requires a second access if there are more than 30 dwelling units.
“We’re proposing a 100-foot diameter emergency turn-around area that’d be graveled,” Loftus said. “We’ve got to get that part figured out before we move on to phase two.”
If they receive a permit from the Idaho Transportation Department allowing a second access to enter Highway 48, they would begin the second phase of developments, which would consist of 16 additional dwellings.
According to the staff report presented at the meeting, the Central Fire District is requesting that there be no parking on inner streets, install firewalls between the units, limit the developments to two-stories and that they identify a second street access, or a temporary access that will remain navigable year-round or connectivity with another street.
In the same report, Rigby Public Works questioned how the development will meter water, where garbage cans will be placed, a second access, if the surface water rights would transfer to the city and suggested the sidewalks be four-feet.
“We request that the planning commission consider phase one tonight for approval, with the anticipation that we will only have one access for those first five units,” Loftus said.
Commissioner Rex Sutherland said he is uncomfortable with the “anticipation” aspect of the second access.
“I want to know if it’s going to happen,” he said.
Loftus indicated that they simply want the commissioner’s approval on the first phase of the development and that they understand if they are unable to get the second access, the project will conclude with just one phase.
“We’re requesting the first five buildings, which would only require a single access,” he said. “Nothing beyond what was shown for phase one would be built until the second access is approved.”
Rigby Planner Sharon Parry also suggested the commissioners put a deadline on phase two in development agreement.
“It really should not be left as a weed patch,” she said.
Applicant Steve Billman proposed a nine building development with 36 apartments. Loftus said each apartment will have three bedrooms with single car garage, a parking spot in front of the garage and a third spot adjacent to each building. During the March meeting, they indicated that there would be 108 total parking spaces, meeting the city’s ordinance.
Loftus said they will now provide 120 parking spaces to help ease potential congestion on the inner streets.
“For phase one, it equates to an additional two parking units for each fourplex,” he said. “That’s an excess of what the ordinance requires.”
All of the driveways will either have a concrete pad or be asphalted.
With that, the commissioners unanimously approved the final PUD.
“I think the proposed phased development ensures our concerns are addressed,” Commissioner Roger Warner said.
During the March 14 meeting, the commission approved the preliminary planned unit development, with the conditions that the applicant learn if there could be second access onto Highway 48, reconsider the hammerhead turnaround, consider three units per building rather than four and consider more parking by reconfiguring open space among other stipulations.