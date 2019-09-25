Cities in Jefferson County have not been receiving fine money for citations given within city limits.
According to Section 19-4705 of Idaho Code, cities should receive 90% of the money when an officer or officer contracting with the city cites an individual for violation of state motor and vehicle laws. For the better part of a year, cities in the county were not receiving any money, though money was still being distributed to other entities.
The reason for this? County Clerk Colleen Poole said the money had not been distributed due to the county migrating to a new statewide electronic filing system — Odyssey — in the fall of 2018. Poole said in order to distribute the money to cities appropriately, a box in the Odyssey program needed to be checked. Since it was not being checked, the cities were not receiving their money, she said.
“It’s kind of complicated, there’s a priority of payments in the Odyssey program,” she said.
Poole said she became aware of the issue when Lewisville asked why the city was not receiving any money from citations, when citations were happening in the city.
“I’m glad they questioned it, because I don’t know how long it would have been before we discovered it,” Poole said.
Lewisville Mayor George Judd said he hopes the issue is resolved. He said the city’s attorney, Kris Meek, is currently working on getting money the city should have received.
“He’s working with the state on that, because it’s gone to the state,” Judd said. “So finding the records is the next part as far as back-fine revenue and who owes it to us and if we can collect it.”
She said Jefferson County is not the only one to have struggled with the implementation of Odyssey in regard to fees. At least one other county, Nez Perce County, had a somewhat similar situation, though county clerk Patty Weeks said they were aware they did not fully understand the program. Instead of distributing the money, Weeks said the county held onto the money until issues were resolved and employees had received enough training to feel comfortable distributing everything.
“It was just better to hang on to it and figure it out,” Weeks said.
She said small issues still arise, and can be time-consuming to resolve. She said she hopes an upcoming planned update to Odyssey will make the system easier to navigate.
“It’s a really cumbersome system on the financial end,” Weeks said.
Poole said cities in Jefferson County that contract with the sheriff’s office will be receiving money from citations going forward. She said she believes the impact has been minimal, and said she is glad the error was caught early in the process of transitioning to Odyssey.