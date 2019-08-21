The Mud Lake Fair was held last week and following are the results for the 4-H and FFA youth that showed throughout the week in their various classes and contests, as provided by Sue Walker.

Horse

Halter showmanship- Senior- state qualifier- Talyn Neville, blue rosette- McKenna Neville, red rosette- Taya Neville

Intermediate- state qualifier- Eryn Harris, blue rosette- Branson Neville, red rosette- Ryan Rigby

Junior- state qualifier- Jessica Rigby, blue rosette- Baylee Cherry

Novice- blue rosette- Rylee Cherry, red rosette- McKenzie Rigby

Bareback

Senior-state qualifier- Nicole Fisher, Talyn Neville

Intermediate- state qualifier- Ryan Rigby, blue rosette- Branson Neville

Equitation

Senior- state qualifier- McKenna Neville, Nicole Fisher, blue rosette- Talyn Neville

Intermediate- state qualifier- Ryan Rigby, Branson Neville, blue rosette- Eryn Harris

Junior- state qualifier- Jessica Rigby

Novice- blue rosette- McKinzie Rigby

Horsemanship- state qualifier- Talyn Neville, Nicole Fisher, blue rosette- McKenna Neville, red rosette- Ryan Rigby

Reining- state qualifier- Talyn Neville, blue rosette- Nicole Fisher, red rosette- McKenna Neville

Trail- senior- state qualifier- talyn Neville, McKenna Neville, blue rosette- Nicole Fisher

Intermediate trail- state qualifier- Eryn Harris

English Equitation- state qualifier- Eryn Harris, Branson Neville, blue rosette- McKenna Neville

Swine Show

FFA Showmanship- Blue Rosette- Michelle Saldana, red rosette- Ambriee Ricks

Senior showmanship- blue rosette- Sydney Holloway, red rosette- McKenzie Sermon

Intermediate Showmanship- blue rosette- Sicily Jacobs, red rosette- Davylnn Holloway

Junior Showmanship- blue rosette- Shadrak Williams, red rosette- Porter Shurtliff

Novice Showmanship- blue rosette- Rylee Cherry, red rosette- Emy Scott

Overall top showman- Sydney Holloway, reserve- Ambriee Ricks

Champion Market Swine- Teagan Hansen, Reserve- Treyson Ricks

Beef Show

FFA Showmanship- blue rosette- Teagan Hansen, red rosette- Tyra Pancheri

Intermediate Showmanship- blue rosette- Walt Pancheri, red rosette- Tate Simmons

Junior showmanship- Wyatt Pancheri

Novice showmanship- blue rosette- Ellie Milloway, red rosette- Henry Raymond

Overall top showman- Teagan Hansen, reserve- Tyra Pancheri

Champion Market Beef- Tate Simmons, reserve- Tiara Pancheri

Sheep Show

FFA Showmanship- blue rosette- Talyn Neville

Intermediate showmanship- blue rosette- Branson Neville, red rosette- Will Slagowski

Junior showmanship- blue rosette- McKenley Simmons, red rosette- Jaiden Wilcox

Novice showmanship- blue rosette- Parker Dixon, red rosette- Slade Shupe

Overall top showman- Branson Neville, reserve- Talyn Neville

Champion Market Lamb- Jaiden Wilcox, reserve- McKenley Simmons

Dairy Show

FFA Showmanship- blue rosette- Nakia Carpenter

Intermediate showmanship- Daniel Spencer

Novice Showmanship- Bella Spencer

Overall top showman- Daniel Spence, reserve- Nakia Carpenter

Top Dairy Female- Bella Spencer, reserve- Nakia Carpenter

Other

Rosettes on Record Books- Blue Rosette- Brynlee Bitter, Brinlee Carpenter, Nicole Fisher, Jaelyn Gates, Ellie Milloway, Taya Neville, Maysa Woods, Red rosette- Baylee Cherry, Cooper Hall, Sydney Holloway, McKenzie Sermon, Wyatt Slagowski, Jaiden Wilcox

Sewing- blue rosette- Jaelyn Gates, Secretary Book- Allie Stoddart, Cooking- Blue rosette- Allie Stoddart, red rosette- Aiden Stoddart

Round Robin- Branson Neville, Sydney Holloway, Daniel Spencer, Ambriee Ricks, TaLyn Neville, Tyra Pancheri, Nakia Carpenter and Teagan Hansen