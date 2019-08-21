The Mud Lake Fair was held last week and following are the results for the 4-H and FFA youth that showed throughout the week in their various classes and contests, as provided by Sue Walker.
Horse
Halter showmanship- Senior- state qualifier- Talyn Neville, blue rosette- McKenna Neville, red rosette- Taya Neville
Intermediate- state qualifier- Eryn Harris, blue rosette- Branson Neville, red rosette- Ryan Rigby
Junior- state qualifier- Jessica Rigby, blue rosette- Baylee Cherry
Novice- blue rosette- Rylee Cherry, red rosette- McKenzie Rigby
Bareback
Senior-state qualifier- Nicole Fisher, Talyn Neville
Intermediate- state qualifier- Ryan Rigby, blue rosette- Branson Neville
Equitation
Senior- state qualifier- McKenna Neville, Nicole Fisher, blue rosette- Talyn Neville
Intermediate- state qualifier- Ryan Rigby, Branson Neville, blue rosette- Eryn Harris
Junior- state qualifier- Jessica Rigby
Novice- blue rosette- McKinzie Rigby
Horsemanship- state qualifier- Talyn Neville, Nicole Fisher, blue rosette- McKenna Neville, red rosette- Ryan Rigby
Reining- state qualifier- Talyn Neville, blue rosette- Nicole Fisher, red rosette- McKenna Neville
Trail- senior- state qualifier- talyn Neville, McKenna Neville, blue rosette- Nicole Fisher
Intermediate trail- state qualifier- Eryn Harris
English Equitation- state qualifier- Eryn Harris, Branson Neville, blue rosette- McKenna Neville
Swine Show
FFA Showmanship- Blue Rosette- Michelle Saldana, red rosette- Ambriee Ricks
Senior showmanship- blue rosette- Sydney Holloway, red rosette- McKenzie Sermon
Intermediate Showmanship- blue rosette- Sicily Jacobs, red rosette- Davylnn Holloway
Junior Showmanship- blue rosette- Shadrak Williams, red rosette- Porter Shurtliff
Novice Showmanship- blue rosette- Rylee Cherry, red rosette- Emy Scott
Overall top showman- Sydney Holloway, reserve- Ambriee Ricks
Champion Market Swine- Teagan Hansen, Reserve- Treyson Ricks
Beef Show
FFA Showmanship- blue rosette- Teagan Hansen, red rosette- Tyra Pancheri
Intermediate Showmanship- blue rosette- Walt Pancheri, red rosette- Tate Simmons
Junior showmanship- Wyatt Pancheri
Novice showmanship- blue rosette- Ellie Milloway, red rosette- Henry Raymond
Overall top showman- Teagan Hansen, reserve- Tyra Pancheri
Champion Market Beef- Tate Simmons, reserve- Tiara Pancheri
Sheep Show
FFA Showmanship- blue rosette- Talyn Neville
Intermediate showmanship- blue rosette- Branson Neville, red rosette- Will Slagowski
Junior showmanship- blue rosette- McKenley Simmons, red rosette- Jaiden Wilcox
Novice showmanship- blue rosette- Parker Dixon, red rosette- Slade Shupe
Overall top showman- Branson Neville, reserve- Talyn Neville
Champion Market Lamb- Jaiden Wilcox, reserve- McKenley Simmons
Dairy Show
FFA Showmanship- blue rosette- Nakia Carpenter
Intermediate showmanship- Daniel Spencer
Novice Showmanship- Bella Spencer
Overall top showman- Daniel Spence, reserve- Nakia Carpenter
Top Dairy Female- Bella Spencer, reserve- Nakia Carpenter
Other
Rosettes on Record Books- Blue Rosette- Brynlee Bitter, Brinlee Carpenter, Nicole Fisher, Jaelyn Gates, Ellie Milloway, Taya Neville, Maysa Woods, Red rosette- Baylee Cherry, Cooper Hall, Sydney Holloway, McKenzie Sermon, Wyatt Slagowski, Jaiden Wilcox
Sewing- blue rosette- Jaelyn Gates, Secretary Book- Allie Stoddart, Cooking- Blue rosette- Allie Stoddart, red rosette- Aiden Stoddart
Round Robin- Branson Neville, Sydney Holloway, Daniel Spencer, Ambriee Ricks, TaLyn Neville, Tyra Pancheri, Nakia Carpenter and Teagan Hansen