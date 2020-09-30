Mud Lake 4-H presents Awards Night

The Mud lake 4-H awards nights was held Sept. 14 at the Mud lake fair grounds park where participants enjoyed root beer floats, cookies and had a chance to visit with other 4-H friends. The following awards were given out:
HORSE
• Showmanship shirts went to Taya Neville, CJ Day, Rylee Cherry and Wylee Day.
• Pins with certificates for the top horseman went to CJ Day, Everett Richins, Taya Neville and Branson Neville.
SWINE
• Showmanship shirts went to Teagan Hanse, Sydney Holloway, Porter Shurtliff, Pressli Falter and Sophi Jacobs.
• Pins with certificates for top swine project went to Sydney Holloway and Jhett Wood.
SHEEP
• Showmanship shirts went to McKenley Simmons, Alivia Simmons, and Briggs Neville.
• Pins with certificates for top sheep project went to McKenley Simmons and Alizia Simmons.
BEEF
• Showmanship shirts went to Teagan Hansen, Sydney Holloway, McKenley Simmons and Hobbs Hall.
• Pins with certificates for top beef project were awarded to Tate Simmons and Dillon Holloway.
DAIRY
• Showmanship shirt and the dairy pin went to Kaylie Holloway.
Pins with Certificates were presented to:
• Jaelynn Gates — KYG
• Jaelyn Gates — Scrapbooking
• Shaygen Shurtliff — Garden Crafts
• Jordan Gates — Beading
• Sydney Holloway received the Agriculture pin
• Jaelyn and Jordan Gates received the Achievement pins
Certificates were handed to the following individuals:
For rosettes on record books — Kimberlee Bitter, McKenna Burtenshaw, Hagen Carpenter, Baylee Cherry, Rylee Cherry, Brixton Falter, Elli Milloway, LJ Pancheri, Cole Richins, Aubree Rigby, Shaygen Shurtliff, Brynlee Bitter, Justus Burtenshaw, Pressli Falter, Blakely Neville, Branson Neville, McKenna Neville, Taya Neville, Wyatt Pancheri, Raymond Henry, Sonnet Scott, Apryl Swager, Abby Wilcox, Maysa Wood
• Secretary - Brinlee Bitter and Mckenley Simmons
ROUND ROBIN:
1. CJ Day; 2. -Sydney Holloway; Participant- Teagan Hansen, Alivia Simmons, McKenley Simmons and Kaylie Holloway.
State fair participations
• Ranch horse — Cole Richins, Everett Richins and Orin Richins
• Horse — Makiya Bond, Wylee Day and CJ Day
Overall Outstanding youth received belt buckles with the runner ups receiving a certificate-
• Junior division — Raegan Dixon
• Certificates — Wylee Day, Rylee Cherry and Alivia Simmons
• Intermediate Division — Orin Richins
• Certificates- McKenley Simmons, Tate Simmons and CJ Day
• Senior division — Sydney Holloway
• Certificates- Cole Richins, Makiya Bond and Everett Richins
The 4-H leaders were also honored for the work they did throughout the summer with the youth, including: Lindsey Bitter, Michelle Simmons, Jolinda Pancheri, Conner Jacobs, Kaid Hall, Cheree Richins, Desire’e Shively, Laurel Wood, Barney Carpenter, MaryAnn Holloway, Mark Murdock, Tracy Johnson, Misty Neville, Teri Smith and Bonnie Brown.