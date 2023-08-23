The Jefferson County Fair in Mud Lake took place the week of August 7 and ran through Aug. 11. During that time, several shows and competitions took place for both 4-H and FFA students. The results from those shows are as follows.
In the Mud Lake horse show, Brylee Hendricks took first in juniors halter showmanship. Blakey Neville took first in intermediate bareback equitation, while Reese Barker and Pyper Barker took first and second in junior bareback equitation.
In western equitation, Deizel Worthen took first in the intermediate division and Blakely Neville took second. Reese Barker, Brylee Hendricks and Brinlee Hendricks took first, second and third for junior western equitation. Pyper Barker and Brylee Hendricks won first and second place in Horsemanship.
Reese Barker and Pyper Barker took first and second place in English Equitation, and Blakely Neville took first place in the intermediate section of Trail while Brylee Hendricks and Brinlee Hendricks took first and second in the junior division.
First and second place for FFA swine showmanship went to Shaygen Shurtliff and Porter Shurtliff. Senior showmanship went to Jaxson VanEps, with McKenna Schmitt taking second.
In intermediate swine showmanship, Rylee Cherry took first and Alivia Simmons took second. In junior showmanship, Kenley Tibbits took first and Tyson Simmons took second. In novice showmanship, Pyper Barker took first and Kolter Tibbits took second.
Overall showman for swin went to Alivia Simmons, with Shaygen Shurtliff taking the reserve. Champion in Market Swine was Avery Barzee and the reserve went to Rylee Cherry. The high rate of Gain was Sawyer Jacobs.
FFA showmanship in beef went to LJ Pancheri and Tiarra Pancheri for first and second place. Senior showmanship winners were Guadalupe Sosa, taking first, and Dillon Holloway taking second. In the intermediate class Acery Barzee took first and Santiago Sosa took second. The Junior winners were Boden Barzee and Karter Gardner. The novic winners were Shiloh Seamons and Tate Neff.
The Overall top beef showman was Boden Barzee and Tiarra Pancheri was the reserve. The Champion in Market Beef was Avery Barzee. The high rate of gain went to Wylee Day.
For sheep, the FFA showmanship winners were Mckinley Simmons in first and Abby Wilcox in second. Senior showmanship winners were Jaiden Wilcox in first and Davlynn Holloway in second. The Intermediate showmanship winners were Allie Stoddart and Lola Robison. Bonston Robison and Layla Simmons took first and second in junior showmanship and Ridge Simmons took first in novice showmanship.
Overall top showman went to Mickley Simmons, with Jaiden Wilcox as the reserve. The Champion for Market Lamb went to Rachel Wilcox, with Jaiden Wilcox as the reserve.
CJ Day took first place in FFA showmanship for Goats. Senior goat showmanship first place went to Ryker Babcock, and intermediate first and second place went to Henry Ramond and Trypten Babcock. Junior showmanship went to Boni Raymond in first, and Lyla Furness in second. Novice showmanship went to Karter Gardner and Ellie Gardner for first and second respectively.
Overall goat showman went to CJ Day and Henry Raymond as the reserve. CJ Day was also named champion for market goat and had the highest rate of gain. Layla Furness was named reserve champion.
Rosettes were awarded to the following students:
Blue rosettes were given to Pyper Barker, McCrae Fenske, Sawyer Jacobs, Grady Morton, Sage Nef, Tate Nef, Kolter Tibbits, Cole VanEps and Hagen Carpenter for their record books. Red record book rosettes were awarded to Reese Barker, Knox Burtenshaw, Karter Gardner, Will Pancheri, Boston Robison, Bruer Burtenshaw, Brazen Jacobs, Blakely Neville, Lola Robison and Sisly Tibbits.
Pyper Barker won a blue rosette for the Christmas Day Camp, Tate Neff won a blue rosette for sewing and Sage Neff took a red rosette for sewing. Crocheting rosettes went to Maddie Shuldberg, blue, and Kaylee Shuldberg, red. The blue rosette for quilling went to Boni Raymond and the red went to Kinslee Rigby. The Art Rosettes went to Burdyn Mecham, blue, and Boni Raymond, red.
Boni Raymond took a blue rosette for her secretary book, and Lola and Boston Robison took blue rosettes in STEM projects.
