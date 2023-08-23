The Jefferson County Fair in Mud Lake took place the week of August 7 and ran through Aug. 11. During that time, several shows and competitions took place for both 4-H and FFA students. The results from those shows are as follows.

In the Mud Lake horse show, Brylee Hendricks took first in juniors halter showmanship. Blakey Neville took first in intermediate bareback equitation, while Reese Barker and Pyper Barker took first and second in junior bareback equitation.


