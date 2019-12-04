Mud Lake Mayor Sherry Locascio successfully completed the annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge in October and raised $1,000 for Clark County School District No. 161.
Locascio was the only mayor in Jefferson and Clark counties to participate in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge this year. She is also a language arts teacher at the Clark County junior high school.
Locascio said the unusually cold weather, high winds and her husband’s health issues made it hard to complete the challenge this year.
“It was really a difficult month, it was hard to get it done,” she said. “I even ended up walking in the gym with the kids because it was just too cold. But it worked, we got it.”
The Mayor’s Walking Challenge is hosted annually in October by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. Participating mayors must walk an average of 10,000 steps per day to earn $1,000 for their communities. That money can then go toward equipment and programs to help children be active. The challenge is intended to highlight the importance of children being physically active, and mayors are rewarded bonus steps for walking with children.
Locascio said she is giving the $1,000 to Clark County School District because of the support she received from those in the district during the challenge. During October, she said she would walk with students near the end of her classes if they completed course material quickly enough.
This is the second year Locascio has participated in and successfully completed the challenge. Last year, Locascio gave the money to her district. It went toward playground equipment and balls. Locascio said as of Oct. 14, the district had not yet decided what to use this year’s money on.
Locascio said she plans to continue participating in the challenge.
“It’s just a fun thing to do with the kids and it’s a great opportunity. So, as long as I can keep walking it, I’ll do it,” she said.
This year, 68 mayors successfully completed the Mayor’s Walking Challenge out of 77 participants, raising a cumulative $68,000. According to a Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health news release, that is the largest total in the six-year history of the challenge.