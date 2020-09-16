MUD LAKE — “Mud Lake Telephone recognizes that the need for high-speed internet has never been greater,” said Justin Peterson, General Manager of Mud Lake Telephone in a press release. “Low speed internet plans are no longer effective, and our customers deserve a cost-effective high-speed internet product that will meet their needs and exceed their expectations. For this reason, we have decided to launch our restructured internet service; offering higher speeds at competitive prices.”
Mud Lake Telephone is also working to expand their fiber network. Fiber technology is the most advanced broadband delivery technology, that allows not only lighting fast download speeds, but it also increases the capability of upload internet speeds. This fiber technology’s broadband capability goes far beyond that of DSL and wireless internet.
They have currently built out fiber over approximately 15% of their territory and have plans to expand this to 85% over the next few years. Fiber internet will allow the community to gain access to speeds far beyond what has been previously available, starting at 25 Mbps and up to 100 Mbps and beyond. This will not only be of benefit to the residences throughout our community but also for our local businesses and schools, and ultimately our local economy.
As of Oct. 1, 2020, Mud Lake Telephone will roll out their following new high-speed internet plans and pricing.
Call the Mud Lake Telephone customer service team at 208-374-5401 to inquire about new service, upgrades, and/or fiber availability in your area.