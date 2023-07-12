Several Jefferson County citizens and businesses appeared before the Board of Equalization, comprised of the Board of County Commissioners, to appeal their 2023 property tax assessments on July 3 and on July 5.
The Board of Equalization convened to hold hearings on individual tax assessments, as several of the appellants expressed concerns on having been over-valued. Others were concerned their tax assessment values were well over the amount they could sell the properties for in this market.
“The thing people need to realize,” said County Commissioner Scott Hancock during the July 3 hearings, “is that they [the appraisers] do mass appraisals; there may be some discrepancies between mass appraisals and single appraisals done separately.”
County Assessor Jessica Roach explained during the hearings on July 3 that properties are assessed based on a median of data from Jan. 1, 2022. Assessments are also kept comparable to similar properties to try to maintain fairness, she said.
These comparable properties, she explained, are based on square footage and acreage. They are then compared on a median between properties with similar square footage and acreage.
“We can’t just look at one property,” she said.
Ryan Lloyd, the property owner involved in the first hearing of the day on July 3 mentioned he had seen on public discourse regarding the most recent tax assessments the county was attempting to “lock-in” the highest peak rate that they’ve seen in a long time, which was the rate in January of 2022.
To address this statement, Hancock stated the Assessor’s Office was simply trying to be as accurate as possible on their assessments to stay in compliance with State law. He further explained that if Jefferson County is seen to be out of compliance on assessments, that the State would then come in to do the appraisals themselves.
This is not a measure which has yet to be taken in Jefferson County, Hancock said, but warned that it had happened in the past in other counties.
Hancock also took the time to address what he believed to be a common misconception for many. He stated many believe that the higher their evaluation is, the more they’ll have to pay on their taxes. However, according to Hancock, as the county sets the taxes, the total value is instead less as they have worked to lower levy rates every year. This, he said, is done in the hopes that taxes stay fairly consistent, though he conceded the county has no control over other taxing districts such as schools or Central Fire District.
Twelve hearings were held on July 3 and ten were held at the special meeting on July 5.
Hearings heard from property owners concerned over the quality of their homes, whether the assessments were accurate to what the home could be sold for, and whether improvements or lack of improvements would, in some way, merit lower assessments.
“If you take into consideration upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, tiled floors, all those things,” said appellant Nancy Hansen. “I feel like we’re being penalized for because we have a masonry home, versus a simple interior. These other homes, that have extravagant interiors, I don’t feel are being accurately assessed.”
Roach responded to this concern stating the assessments are completed using the exterior of the home and information disclosed by the property owner, as they are unable to walk through every home during appraisals.
During proceedings for another of the hearings, Roach explained the Assessor’s Office is required by State Statute to physically inspect each property every five years. However, she stated, it is also state statute which requires the office to trend all properties throughout the county to whatever the current market value is.
Currently, the market is stable, Roach explained. Contrary to public belief she has heard, she said, the market values are not on the decrease right now.
“If the market goes down, which we have half a year’s worth of sales data indicating that it’s not — that we’re still on an incline,” she said, “but if it starts trending down, then yes, all properties would be reflective of that.”
