Jefferson County advertised just over ten open county positions on their website this last week.
According to the county’s website, they are seeking employees in the Planning and Zoning Department, Public Works, Noxious Weeds and the Assessor’s office.
Rebecca Squires, head of the Department of Human Resources, stated that Public Works and the Assessor’s Office are hiring seeking multiple employees to fill their open positions.
Squires stated this is a very mobile time for employers and prospective employees.
“It’s a vibrant landscape,” Squires said. “With wage changes, people are very mobile and looking for work.”
According to Squires, the county looks at the job market annually to gather data and evaluate the rates of pay to determine what to pay county employees. This year, she stated, is a little bit tricky but they are still searching for the proper amount to budget in wages.
A majority of the jobs posted, Squires said were posted two weeks ago. She stated there are a healthy amount of applicants for the many open positions.
“As I said, people are very mobile right now and we’re seeing a good amount of applicants come through,” Squires said. “We are always seeking more, applicants.”
According to Squires, the county is currently facing a “Silver-Tsunami.” She stated that many of the county employees are reaching retirement age, so the county hopes to be able to stay on top of the job advertisements in preparation for pending retirements.
Squires stated the Assessor’s office is currently seeking three full-time property tax appraisers, according to Squires. Appraisers are required to visually inspect property within the county for tax assessment purposes, according to the county website.
Following the current Public Works Director Dave Walrath’s retirement later this month, the county is seeking a Public Works Director. The position is a full-time position which requires a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. The Public Works Director oversees Road and Bridge as well as Solid Waste and manages all Public Works personnel.
The county website states Public Works is also looking to hire two or three full-time Truck Drivers and Equipment Operators for eastern Jefferson County and areas near the landfill. Applicants are required to hold a Commercial Driver’s License. They are also seeking three seasonal workers, two at the Circle Butte Landfill and one to stay in the Rigby Area, according to Squires.
“When people evaluate jobs, one of the biggest things they look for is benefits,” Squires said. “Jefferson county has great benefits, even with rising healthcare costs. In fact, Jefferson county elected to absorb the costs of rising healthcare, instead of allowing their employees to shoulder those additional costs. Also, the PERSI retirement plans are great.”
According to Squires, requirements for most positions will require a background check, and others may require drug testing.