Planning and Zoning Director Kevin Hathaway was approved through the county to adopt the Municode during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting on June 21.
According to Hathaway, the Municode was adopted to compile the ordinances the county has passed, and will pass in the future, into one place on their new website. The text of the ordinance that was adopted states: part one —the county is making sure the ordinances are updated and compliant: part two — that the ordinances should be user friendly and easy to find: part three — anything that is not otherwise noted is not repealed unless there is action taken to repeal it.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires stated once the new website launches July 7, there will be a button on the main page that will take the public directly to the ordinances.
Hathaway stated it has been around three years since the project began back in late 2018.
“It’s key that we operate from the most current ordinances and codes,” said Hathaway.
According to Eric Stout, the Assistant Planner to Hathaway, the Municode is a compilation of all of the county’s ordinances and makes it easier for the county to search through those ordinances on the new website.
“It puts all of the ordinances into one modified document,” said Stout.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated as the county does updates, the Municode will also be updated on an annual basis according to those changes.
“I’m happy with what’s been proposed,” said Commissioner Shayne Young.
Hathaway stated he thought it was good to note that the commissioners and staff have put a lot of time into this.
“I think it’ll be a great option for the public to use,” Hathaway said.