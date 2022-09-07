Altura Community Consulting was selected as the project administrator for the City of Robert’s Mustang Park upgrades project during the August 9, Roberts City Council meeting.
Roberts Mayor B.J. Berlin stated the project at Mustang Park is primarily an effort to make the park accessible through compliance with American Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines.
The wish-list for the project includes ADA compliant restrooms, parking, and a sports court for basketball and pickleball, among other things, Berlin said. He also mentioned the city’s hope to put in lighting. All of these additions to the park, according to Berlin, will follow ADA guidelines for total accessibility to restrooms and sports courts.
To complete these upgrades, Roberts is looking at an estimate of about $270,000. He said the city is currently pursuing grants, including a community block grant, to complete the work.
Currently, the city is applying for a $250,000 block grant, which Berlin said is looking good as he has heard positive feedback from the source. However, no decisions on the application have yet been made.
According to Berlin, the city has currently budgeted $20,000 from their general capital improvement fund to aid in the park upgrades. He stated the city hopes to see the funding for the park early next year.