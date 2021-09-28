Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
According to a press release put out by Mountain America, starting today, the leadership for the new Idaho Falls Hockey Team is soliciting potential team names from the public in a naming contest presented by the Idaho Falls Auditorium District. The new hockey team is expected to make their debut for the 2022-2023 season, at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. The team will play in the North American 3 Hockey League. It is one of two, tier III junior hockey leagues sanctioned by USA Hockey.
The release states that members of the public are encouraged to submit name suggestions via the Mountain America Center’s Facebook page through midnight on October 8th. Suggestions will only be accepted online. Once the submission period closes, the names will be revealed to the public for additional voting through bracket elimination. The person who submits the winning name will receive a prize basket with items valued at over $500.00 in team merchandise and game tickets. Visit fb.com/idahofallseventcenter to add your submission today.