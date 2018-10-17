The Jefferson Star’s 2nd Annual Gingerbread House Contest is returning this December with sponsorships from Madison Women’s Clinic and Broulim’s.
This year the three entry categories will include adults (18 and older) and two children groups, one ages five to 12 and the other 13 to 18. The adult division will feature prizes for the top three finishers.
Each gingerbread house must be entirely edible except for the base and non-visible structure that may not exceed 12 inches by 16 inches. The entire visible display should be made of edible materials.
Only one gingerbread house may be entered per person.
Gingerbread houses will be judged based on creativity, construction and decoration detail. The judging will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 6.
Entry forms are available at The Jefferson Star Office, Scotty’s True Value, Broulim’s and Madison Women’s Clinic. All entries need to be dropped off at The Jefferson Star office, 123 E. Main Street, by 4 p.m. Dec. 5. All gingerbread houses will be on display during Midnight Madness Dec. 7.
A gingerbread house coloring book will be distributed in The Jefferson Star in conjunction with the gingerbread house contest. The coloring pages will be designed by Rigby High School art students under the supervision of Ryan Hancock.
Businesses interested in advertising in the color book or anyone interested in entering the gingerbread house contest can contact The Jefferson Star at 745-8701.