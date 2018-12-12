Winter is just a couple weeks away, which means local ski resorts are beginning to open for the season. Compiled are a few local ski areas, and the current conditions of the trails and snow pack.
Grand Targhee Resort
With 59 inches of snow accumulated, as of Dec. 5 Grand Targhee Resort has all five of its lifts all 97 of its trails open.
All of the Blackfoot, Dreamcatcher, Papoose, Sacajawea and Shoshone trails are open. Although all of the lifts are open, only a few of the trails have been groomed.
Jackson Hole
Jackson Hole Resort has nearly all of its trails open. As of Dec. 5, the area has received 114 inches of snow on the upper section of the mountain, with a current snow depth of 43 inches. On the mid-mountain section, the season snow total is 73 inches, with a snow depth of 34 inches.
Seven of the 12 lifts are open including Caspaer Bowl High Speed Quad, Teton Lift High Speed Quad, Apres Vous High Speed Quad, Teewinot High Speed Quad, Bridger Gondola, Sweetwater Gondola and Thunder Quade Chair. 42 of the 129 trails were open as of Dec. 5.
Likewise, a majority of black runs—all except Ranger, Riverton Bowl and Thunder—and double black runs are closed
Big Sky Ski Resort
As of Dec. 5 the Big Sky Ski Resort had 39 inches of snow on the upper mountain base, and has 26 inches on the mid-mountain base leading to the opening of a 11 of 36 lifts and 104 of 317 trails.
Since Oct. 1 the resort has seen 106 inches of snow fall on the mid-mountain. There is currently 2,700 acres of the resort open.
Sun Valley
Five of the 12 lifts on Bald Mountain are opened with all of the lifts on Dollar Mountain closed until Dec. 8. As of Dec. 5, the only trails opened were found on River Run.
Sun Valley has accumulated 15 inches of snow this season, and currently has 28 inches of snow at the top, and 25 inches at the base.
Pebble Creek Ski Area
As of Dec.5, Pebble Creek had a summit depth of 29 inches, and a base depth of 29 inches and has a snow condition listed as “powder.”
The ski area announced that opening weekend was Dec. 8 and 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. but will be closed during the weekdays this week to hold onto the current snow and wait for the following week’s storms to open for good on Dec. 14.
Kelly Canyon
Kelly Canyon currently has 39 inches of snow this season and opened for the season on Dec. 6.
Watch for weekly ski resort snow pack updates reported weekly on the front page of The Jefferson Star.