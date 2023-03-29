Rigby City Council approved a 49.3 acre annexation into the city following a public hearing on March 16. The 49.3 acres owned by Cody Thompson with RGBY Holding, LLC. are located along 4000 E at approximately 260 and 272 North and will be zoned as R-1 for single family dwellings.

Thompson, who spoke at the hearing, confirmed the property was contiguous with the current city boundaries and wished to change the zoning from an agriculture zone to a basic R-1 zone.


