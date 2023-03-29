Rigby City Council approved a 49.3 acre annexation into the city following a public hearing on March 16. The 49.3 acres owned by Cody Thompson with RGBY Holding, LLC. are located along 4000 E at approximately 260 and 272 North and will be zoned as R-1 for single family dwellings.
Thompson, who spoke at the hearing, confirmed the property was contiguous with the current city boundaries and wished to change the zoning from an agriculture zone to a basic R-1 zone.
No one signed up to speak for, against, or neutrally on the annexation and zone designation.
“If someone is super against it, they’d be here to speak to us,” noted City Council Chairman Becky Harrison in regard to lack of speakers, specifically owners of the properties which are surrounded by Thompson’s own properties.
Members of the council only expressed concern over a few factors related to the annexation, in particular the consent of Dayley’s, the owners of the two properties surround by Thompson’s property along 4000 E.
Those property owners, according to Mayor Richard Datwyler, had been notified of the hearing as the procedure for annexation demands.
“They would have been contacted as part of the process,” he said. “If they’re not here, they missed their chance.”
According to Harrison several of the concerns brought to the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding Thompson’s application for annexation revolved around water and sewage. However, Harrison stated, coming on to the city may assuage some of those concerns as hooking on to the city’s sewer system then allows sewage to be pumped to a treatment plant. The alternative, installing approximately 40 septic tanks, she understood would have been a ground-water quality concern.
One of the biggest issues, however, was the affect the future developments could have on the traffic in an area where traffic is already a concern for the city and the county.
The annexed properties are accessed by 4000 E, which intersects with Hwy 48, an intersection currently under scrutiny by Jefferson County and the Idaho Department of Transportation for congestion, capacity and safety.
“Transportation is very similar to population in our schools,” Harrison said. “You can’t put the cart before the horse; the problems have to be there before those things seem to be changed.”
County Clerk Dave Swager mentioned the city will have their transportation study done and in hand on April 20, at which time Harrison said they will have more answers for their questions regarding traffic and the impact on it. Having those studies done, she continued, may even be helpful in acquiring grants for transportation projects.
At the time of the hearing, Harrison stated she saw no reason why the annexation with the desired zoning change would hurt the welfare or good of the community, which was her reason to uphold the PZC’s recommendation to accept it.
“If anything,” she said at the hearing, “it would be helping.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.