Keith Nelson of Menan, formally resigned as the Zone 2 Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Trustee Jan. 3. His resignation was accepted during the Jan. 9 school board meeting.
According to a letter submitted to the board of trustees, Nelson ultimately resigned due to other personal commitments.
“While I have enjoyed interacting with the administration and members of the school board, growing family, work, and other community commitments have necessitated a personal reprioritization of my time and schedule.
I regret resigning mid-term. I applied to fill a Zone 2 vacancy at the request of a fellow board member, and recognize the burden this resignation places on the board and administration. However, part of my desire to serve on the school board was to fill the vacancy until a more qualified, permanent candidate could be found. To that end, I have identified at least one individual who is more available and better suited to represent Zone 2 for the long term, and I believe there are others who have also expressed an interest in serving since my appointment. Stepping aside would allow one of them to begin a more effective term of service.
Given Superintendent Sherick’s resignation, I realize filling a vacancy may create an untimely distraction for the school board and administration. However, appointing a new trustee now would include them in important decisions related to superintendent selection, the recently passed bond, new construction and district growth. This early experience would likely provide a valuable foundation for their continued service and decisions in coming months, and seems preferable to a later transition.”
Given Nelson’s resignation, the school board announced that they will be accepting letters of interest. Executive Assistant and Board Clerk Monica Pauley said the board will be accepting letters until Feb. 12 and then they will begin interviewing.
In his letter Nelson states he identified an individual who is more available and better suited for the position. Pauley said the name of the individual was not announced during the meeting.
Nelson took over as the Zone 2 Trustee Nov. 15, 2017 after sending the board a letter in October 2017 indicating that he was interested in the position. Prior to holding the trustee position, Nelson served as a councilman on the Menan City Council of which he resigned in December, 2017.