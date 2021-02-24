The Ririe City Council appointed a new clerk at their meeting Feb. 9. Wendy Mullins was appointed unanimously by the board to take over for former clerk Carrie Dimos, who took over the position in Nov. of 2020 from Belinda Jorgensen.
Mullins, who is originally from the Shelley area but has been in the Ririe area for about 19 years, has been acting as the Library Director for over three years now with the city of Ririe. She will continue in her position as library director part-time and will be the city clerk part-time.
"Working with the city is great," Mullins said. "I love being the library director and I love being the clerk now also. I'm a checks and balances person - I enjoy numbers and also meeting the people that come in to pay their bills and things."
With the new setup, the city of Ririe updated their office hours as well as the library hours.
The city office will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursdays, and closed Fridays.
The library hours will be from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, and 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays,