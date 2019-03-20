New elementary school name narrowed to 5, subcontractors decided

The name for the new Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 elementary school has been narrowed to five.
Director of Elementary Education Michelle Southwick said a committee has been discussing potential names of the school for the past several months, and have decided that their top choices include High Desert Elementary, Pioneer Elementary, Targhee Elementary, Gem State Elementary and Syringa Elementary.
Southwick said while deciding on the names, they tried to assure that there wasn’t another school within 50 to 70 miles with the same name.
“We also wanted it to represent our area and, or our state,” she said.
She indicated that they would also like the input from the district’s patrons, specifically those from Jefferson and Farnsworth because the new school will be mostly comprised of those students.
“It would just be input, and you (Board of Trustees) would still have the final choice,” Southwick said.
The board unanimously approved receiving public input.
In other action, the board approved Bateman-Hall’s guaranteed maximum price of $16.9 million for the construction of the new elementary school March 13.
Trustee Leon Clark said a few of the subcontractors include River Construction who will be conducting the site construction ($2.1 million), IMS Masonry will do the masonry work ($2.7 million), Thomas Robison Roofing will complete the roofing ($1.2 million) and Mountain Valley Electric will do the electrical work ($1.2 million).
“We are excited to get started on the building,” he said.
Clark also introduced the project’s architect, Kevin Bodily, Bateman-Hall Construction Manager and General Contractor Mike Clements, CEO Richard Stevenson and Project Manager Doil Clements.
Superintendent Chad Martin said they are hoping to break-ground the first of April, but it’s dependent upon the weather.
The board unanimously approved the guaranteed maximum price.
Patrons of the district voted to approve the $36 million bond in August that will cover the costs of the new elementary school that will be located at 3950 E. and 200 N. that will be similar in design to South Fork Elementary School. The district estimated that the new school will cost $20.3 million and is projected to be completed in 2020.
Harwood and Midway Elementary Schools will each receive a new fire alarm system, new windows, lighting upgrades, a safety front entry/office space and a multi-purpose room/gym for school and community use. In addition, Harwood will receive eight additional classrooms and Midway six.
The estimated combined cost for the additions is roughly $15 million.
Finally, $241,125 will go towards an additional paved parking lot at Rigby High School and $40,000 will fund new playground equipment at Roberts Elementary School.