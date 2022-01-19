Residents of Rigby and Jefferson County headed to Facebook to discuss a new four-way stop at Annis Highway and 400 N, which residents said took them by surprise.
The stop signs, which were placed in the area after 1 p.m. Jan. 7, made their appearance due to increased traffic in the area and concerns on speeding in the area, Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower stated.
“With the development that’s going on in that area, they’re there to help breakup the speed of individuals coming into town on Annis Highway,” Tower explained. “Previously, there was a steep drop off between the highway speed and city speed, and at intersections like that, when they see increased traffic, that’s when we think about putting traffic devices up, and that was a good place for a four-way stop.”
With residents stating their frustrations and that they felt “blindsided” by the city, Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler clarified, stating that these sorts of decisions are generally not up to the council and that the police department will make that determination based on traffic and safety. The Public Works department will assist the department by placing the signs.
“We did have some members of the community come and bring it to our attention and two options were a speed limit sign with a censor and stop signs, but I believe both are going in,” Datwyler said. “But the city council doesn’t go around and say ‘this is where I think we should put these.’”
Tower said this has been in the works “for a few months” and that the department is under no obligations or requirements to advertise the placement of new stop signs.
“The first day that it was up, we made ten or 12 stops and some citations were written, but they weren’t written for the actual stop sign violation,” Tower said. “It’s in an education and warning period right now. Our hope is that is slows people coming into town.”
According to Tower, the north area of Annis Highway inside the city has always had increased speeds, so it has always been on their radar. He continued, saying that when you have long stretches of road without traffic or speed control devices, people will generally pick up speed coming into town.
“Where we see increased traffic coming into town with those developments, it’s a good place to have those stops and break up traffic speeds,” Tower said.