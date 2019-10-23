New Jefferson County deputy prosecutor hired

Jefferson County officially has a third deputy prosecutor, with the addition of Scott Madson to the team.
Madson’s hiring came one week after Commissioners approved the addition of a third prosecutor Sept. 30 to help with case loads as the county grows.
“I feel privileged ... I’m just kind of excited to get involved with the community,” Madson said about his new position.
County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer said Madson will primarily be working with juvenile and misdemeanor cases. Butikofer said that will free up Mike Winchester, a seasoned deputy prosecutor, to help with more felony cases.
Butikofer said Winchester will also be advising the county planning and zoning department. Planning and zoning legal adviser Paul Ziel’s contract is set to expire in December. There had been talk of Ziel staying on as a deputy prosecutor during budget hearings, but Butikofer said Ziel had not been interested in the position. Ziel confirmed he did not want to work for the county as a full-time deputy.
Madson is originally from Springville, Utah, though he said his mother is from Rigby and his father from Idaho Falls.
“Every summer we were up in this area, or Island Park,” Madson said. “And so I just kind of fell in love with the area and decided this is where I wanted to live and work.”
Madson is a May 2019 graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law. The 39-year-old received his bachelor’s degree in 2006 from Brigham Young University Provo.