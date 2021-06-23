At the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting June 14, Parks & Recreation Director Mickey Eames was given approval for a new Jefferson County Lake Camp Host contract. The commissioners agreed to sign the contract and unanimously approved it.
A previous contract with Brianna and Butch Stewart May 1, 2021, which was approved by the commissioners, was revoked due to Brianna already being an employee for the lake.
According to Commissioner Shayne Young, Brianna was already an employee at the lake, and the commissioners felt that they couldn’t have a contract employee be the host for the lake, so they decided to contract someone else.
According to both contracts, the parameters are the same.
The parameters of the new contract are between May 1, 2021 and September 7, 2021. The contract is between Jefferson County and Wayne Nef, Lakeside Recreation,
According to the contractor, both parties agree that the Host, Nef, is an independent contractor and is not entitled to unemployment compensation, nor be covered by the County’s Workers Compensation Insurance, medical or dental insurance program, or any retirement or benefits provided to County employees.
The County approved to pay Nef $400 every two weeks, or $800 a month, but it is up to Nef to decide.
A few of the items stated in the contract include meeting with incoming campers, be available to guests every day besides Tuesday, making rounds in the campground every two hours, maintain an orderly campground, opening the main restrooms at 9 a.m. and make sure they are clean, oversee maintenance, enforcing campground and park regulations and ordinances, refrain from public use of tobacco and alcohol, performing a driveby of all campsites each evening, the aforementioned duties cannot be delegated to anyone else.
As outlined in the camp host agreement, Jefferson County agrees to undertake all necessary maintenance and repairs, including pre-season set up and closing down duties. The county also agreed to cover Nef under the County’s liability insurance policy.
The contract states if Nef breaches his contract by failure to observe and perform all of the duties and obligations imposed by the contract, the county may give Nef seven days written notice to cure any such default. If the Nef’s default consists of an abandonment of the contract or complete failure to perform the contract, then the county may terminate the contract without prior notice, Nef will immediately reimburse the county for curing the costs of such breach.
Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames declined to comment on the situation.