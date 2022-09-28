Sara Winters, new principal at Lindy Ross Elementary School, announced her intention to have the school qualify for the school-wide Title I program at Sept. 8 Clark County School District #161 Board of Trustees meeting.
The way the Title I program works, according Superintendent Eileen Holden, is either as a targeted school or school-wide.
In a targeted Title I model, Holden said, State funding for the Title I program including staff salaries, is targeted to only aid Title I qualified students. Meaning Title I staff who see non-program students struggling cannot help that student, she said.
With a School-wide model, however, schools have more flexibility to help all of their students. As a School-wide Title I school, Holden stated, all staff will have the freedom to assist children in the classroom, regardless of special program status.
“It will be better for the school, in the long run,” according to the Sept. 8 meeting draft minutes.
Winters shared with the board information concerning the Idaho Reading Indicator scores, according to the meeting draft minutes, and informed them that over 40 percent of students belong to the Title I program.
There is certain criteria that must be met for a school to qualify for school-wide Title I. One of those indicators is the status of the school’s free and reduced lunches, which according to Holden, is a criteria the school meets.
The next step in the process of qualifying is to file the paperwork, which Holden stated can be a long and arduous process. The paperwork process, she stated, can possibly take up to a year.
In other business, at the same meeting, high school Agriculture instructor Cheyenne Jensen approached the board concerning her plan to take her Future Farmer of America (FFA) students to Indianapolis, IN for the FFA National Convention this October.
Jensen proposed to take anywhere from six to eight FFA students in good academic standing to the convention this year. Students would be required to do some fundraising of their own, as well.
The National Convention, Holden said, is a great opportunity for students to see FFA officers at different levels. They will have a chance to meet and observe state officers, regional officers and national officers.
“This is another professional experience for them,” Holden said.
The board approved her proposal and a loose agenda for the Indianapolis convention.
At the same meeting, Holden stated she has not yet received communication from the state regarding the Rural School Incentive for degrees since the incentive was announced by Idaho Education News. She stated she hopes to hear more about it in the near future.
So far, she stated, the school year is off to a great start. She said that she is excited to have Winters join their district as the new principal at Lindy Ross, and believes it will continue to be an exciting year.
