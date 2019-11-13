A Roman tax will be required this December for those making their way to “Bethlehem” at a local farm in Rigby.
The tax, a can of food, serves as an entrance fee for the Community Live Nativity. Nancy Tonks, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rigby Fifth Ward, said her ward did not want to do a normal Christmas party this year.
“We wanted to do something for the community,” she said.
Tonks said multiple denominations will be coming together to host the event. She said members of the Rigby High School choir will participate as singing angels.
“You have to have a choir of angels,” she said.
The journey to “Bethlehem” — a local family’s farm — will involve being turned away from an inn, visiting wise men riding camels and meeting shepherds in their fields. Tonks said most of the event will be outdoors, though some of it will be held in a barn.
The Community Live Nativity will be 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 3 and 4. It will be held at 490 N 4000 E in Rigby, with parking at Jefferson County Lake.