Dr. Richard Harper with Upper Valley Family Medicine has been appointed as the new Medical Director for the Central Fire District.
The previous director was Dr. Larry Curtis from Community Care.
“We really appreciate his services and it’s been a great relationship,” Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson said. “But he did let us know he was ready to retire from that position.”
The CFD commissioners approved pay for the position at $400 a month, which was not paid to Curtis, who had volunteered his time in this position.
According Anderson, with the growth of the EMT program and an increased number of optional modules offered in the program, the position will require more oversight.
The pay is equal to that of the fire district commissioners.