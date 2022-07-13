In an effort to familiarize themselves with the Jefferson County area, new Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton has scheduled several meetings and trainings for new P&Z staff and local cities and departments.
Ollerton informed the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners during their July 5 meeting that he has scheduled meetings and trainings with the Idaho Department of Labor and the Department of Environmental Quality.
“One of their economists,” Ollerton said, referring to the Department of Labor, “is going to come to the county to do a presentation on the things and statistics they collect. The economy, the workforce, housing, the demographics.”
The economist, Ollerton said, will be discussing state-wide issues, but also concerns which are local to Jefferson County. Ollerton stated elected officials are invited to this presentation as well.
Another meeting Ollerton has scheduled is with the Department of Environmental Quality. This meeting will be for P&Z officials to learn about the DEQ’s concerns which are specific to Jefferson County land.
“We’re just trying to learn what their concerns are with the soil and with the water,” Ollerton said.
According to Ollerton, the DEQ has monitoring wells all over the county, which monitor for many different things, such as nitrates and other contaminants.
“We’re going to go get familiar with their systems and the way that they do things... we’ll also get familiar with some of their concerns,” Ollerton said.
The DEQ, Ollerton knows, has priority areas that he believes would be beneficial for his department to become familiar with and learn more about. Some of these areas is the Mud Lake nitrate management, aquifer recharge and source water protection, he said.
“Basically, we’re just trying to build a relationship with DEQ and make sure that as the county continues to grow that we’re aware of the issues that are out there,” Ollerton said.
At a previous meeting, Ollerton had asked if one of the commissioners or the Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor could meet with him during the week to go over the city ordinances and codes. His intention in doing this was to learn the county’s definitions of some of the verbiage and terms used.
At the July 5 meeting, Ollerton stated he was able to meet with Taylor to go through those terms and ordinances.
He stated also that he had a brief meeting with Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler in the last week. The two were able to schedule time in August for Ollerton to meet with the mayor and the Rigby City Council to discuss their Area of Impact Agreement.
“We’ll just continue to work on those agreements and see if we can’t come to a resolution with those cities on that topic,” Ollerton said.
The cities of Menan, Ririe and Lewisville, according to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, should be nearing resolutions on their Area of Impact Agreements as well.
Ollerton stated the Planning and Zoning Commission has members that have met with Lewisville to have a workshop on their AOI.
“I think Lewisville is going to come to conclusion pretty quickly,” he said. “I think we just need to nail down exactly what ordinances that they would like to see enforced in the area of city impact.”
According to Ollerton’s belief, a majority of the ordinances these cities will want to enforce will likely be in regard to subdivision development. He stated the cities will want to ensure services are established enough to where subdivisions coming into their AOI could connect easily to them.
At the same meeting, the commissioners approved the purchase of a large map scanner for the Planning and Zoning Department. Ollerton approached the commissioners with a quote from Bonneville Blue for $7,620.
This scanner, Ollerton said, is a necessary step in the department’s plan to digitize their records. It will allow them to scan large maps into their computer system, as well as scan old maps into their historical records in an effort to free up physical space in the office.
“It lets us go backwards and scan the history into the computer and make it all digital. That should save on some of the storage issues we have going on and free up some room in the basement.”