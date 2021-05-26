At the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting May 17, Mickey Eames with Jefferson County Parks and Recreation was approved for an updated purchase order for a playground by the Shelter C campground.
The updated overall cost for the playground is around $17,300. In January, Eames anticipated the cost of the playground to be $16,500.
"All of the prices have gone up since the initial bid in January," said Eames. "Mainly the [playground] equipment itself."
According to Eames, the playground is fairly similar to the playground that was put in by Shelter B, despite minor differences such as an ADA approved swing and a teeter-totter instead of a bouncy area.
Eames stated she decided to go with Mountain West to provide the bark that will be used in the playground because it will be more affordable than other companies or options. The bark is a type of rubberized bark designed specifically for playgrounds.
According to Eames, the county will save about $400 on this purchase as it's being purchased and shipping from a local company.
"[This type of bark] is safer," said Eames. "Children won't get splinters when playing on the playground."
Eames said there will also be sand surrounding the outside of the park and cement leading towards the swing set that helps those who are in wheelchairs to access the swing more easily.
According to Eames, the artists who are doing some artwork for the park will also be finishing painting Rigby Strong on the outside wall, which is expected to be done within the next month. Once the outside paintings are completed, they will start working on art for the inside.