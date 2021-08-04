Many of the residents of Lewisville may have noticed trees being taken down and cement pads being put in on the east and west sides of the Lewisville Highway in recent months.
According to Rocky Mountain Power company spokesman David Eskelson, putting in large poles is a feature step that the company takes when customer need is such that powerlines need to be upgraded and increased in capacity.
“This project has been going on for some time now, and it is changing from 69,000 volts to 169,000 volts,” said Eskelson. “This is something that has been done in regular intervals for areas to provide for the growth in the system both in terms of new customers and existing customers using more electricity.”
Eskelson stated when the company upgrades the line across it’s current alignment, that often results in tele-poles. They often use steel poles because they don’t need guy-wire supports when the line changes direction; the clearances they needed to accommodate increased in capacity as well.
According to Eskelson, it lends itself well to replace the wood to steel poles. It is not unusual, but it is a significant change in the appearance of a line. This is just part of a larger project that will increase the capability of the entirety of southeast Idaho.
Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager, Tim Solomon, stated right now they are placing these larger poles as part of the line that will connect the Goshen station in Firth up this direction to the Rexburg station.
Solomon mentioned right now they are pouring a lot of concrete and putting in some rebar structures that will go into the concrete pads and then structural bolts that will keep the poles in place.
“The poles have to have all that space,” said Solomon. “There has to be a big steel structure like that to maintain the weight. When you see the actual line, those distribution poles, the smaller ones, all those will be replaced with wooden structures. The steel ones will be in place where there is a bend.”
According to Solomon, when drivers are going south on the Lewisville Highway, there will be 80 to 90 foot tall poles and they will come up the highway starting on the east side and then crossing over to the west side about 3/4 of a mile from Lewisville.
Solomon stated there will also be new poles that will go down 400 N by the Rigby substation, but only for transmission. It won’t be as dramatic as the Lewisville Highway poles, however. It will be approximately a 62 mile span of large poles from Firth to Rexburg. The poles near Lewisville are part of the last eight mile section that will connect the two stations.
Eskelson stated that as for payments for property and trees, it is typically negotiated between the company and the landowners. There is no exact amount of money they can say was spent or what was given to each homeowner individually.
“We are perfectly willing to negotiate with landowners for the impact,” said Eskelson. “When one of these projects happens and tree removal is necessary, sometimes easements across private property lines means tree removal is a negotiation we do with landowners.”
Solomon stated trees and powerlines don’t mix well; it’s important that they control vegetation around the poles.
According to Solomon, he has not personally received any calls that were adverse on this particular project.
“Obviously people are interested,” said Solomon. “Through the process, people have asked questions and voiced their concerns that the line is done properly. We have actually had excellent support in the process.; I’ve been very pleased with the level of support we’ve received.”
Solomon stated people understand if they want to turn the lights on or run their microwave, they need the powerlines. People seemed to understand they have to have these poles to have power and there are only so many routes these poles can be planted.
“The demand for power is enormous, and it’s just getting bigger and bigger,” said Solomon. “We’re watching all this growth and people building homes and wanting power and it’s our responsibility to get it there the easiest way possible.”
Eskelson stated when they do these kinds of upgrades, it’s usually the most cost effective to build the poles on the existing line. It’s easier to rebuild a line with the easements they already have.
Solomon mentioned one of the interesting things that came out of a different city council meeting was the poles that are being put in are called viewscape poles. These poles take the conductors up higher so people won’t see them as much as well as the color that attempts to blend into the landscape.
“We just want to emphasize that one of our biggest responsibilities is making sure that our current and new customers connect to the system and have the energy they need,” said Eskelson. “As the overall demand for electricity grows over time we have to construct more to provide that reliability.”