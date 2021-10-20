A new railroad crossing was discussed and approved during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting on Oct. 12.
Jefferson County Public Works Director Dave Walrath stated that the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) had funding available to improve the railroad crossings on 500 N and 550 N. ITD doesn’t just improve state railroad crossings, they also provide funding to local counties to improve the system.
According to Walrath, he applied to have the railroad redone around three years ago, and about a year ago the county was approved for the two crossings to be updated.
Walrath stated ITD will pay for the replacement of new planking and pre-cast concrete planking. ITD will also pay the county to cut out 50 additional feet of concrete on either side of the railroad so there will be a smoother transition.
ITD did another project on 4000 E where they did the same type of project around the three years ago, Walrath mentioned. 4000 E was worse, where the crossing was bad enough the cars were bottoming out when trying to cross.
Walrath stated ITD will be taking out the wood planking on the railroad to put in concrete instead; the wood crossing is designed to withstand weather and cars crossing.
The concept of having concrete crossings has been going on for about 20 to 30 years, in order to help make the railroad crossings better, Walrath had said. Jefferson County is slowly implementing this change over the past few decades to move from wooden crossings to concrete crossings.