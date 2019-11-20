New RHS parking lot in use, other building projects continue

Building projects are continuing to move forward in Jefferson School District No. 251.
Superintendent Chad Martin said the cold weather set construction back somewhat, but he said it should not affect the overall schedule for completion.
“The high school parking lot is pretty complete, they’re using it now,” he said.
He said the project still requires a few finishing touches, such as a walkway to the soccer field, but said the high school started using the parking lot itself two weeks ago.
Martin said the office spaces in the Harwood and Midway elementary schools are also nearing completion. He said office staff will be moving into the remodeled Midway office space during Thanksgiving break, while Harwood’s newly-built office space will be ready before the end of Christmas break. At Harwood, the previous office space will be used primarily for storage and perhaps one office area, Martin said.
“We’re seeing some great progress,” Martin said.
Martin said other portions of the construction, such as the gyms in each school and new classrooms, will be completed in summer of 2020. The new Cottonwood Elementary will also be completed then.