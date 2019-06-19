RIGBY — The new elementary school in Rigby, Cottonwood Elementary, was a topic for discussion at the June 13 Rigby City Council meeting.
The council approved an $8,800 expenditure on installing waterline for the school after public works director Mitch Bradley discovered that 400 feet of waterline he thought was there was not.
“On our proposal to the school, the map that I received, it showed it going 440 feet farther,” Bradley said. “That was not the case.”
Bradley said the line had already been installed for a total of $17,600. However, he said he spoke with Jefferson School District No. 251 Superintendent Chad Martin, who said the district would likely pay half. Bradley said he had requested bids from multiple companies, and none came in under $30,000.
Council Member Nichole Weight asked if spending less had affected the quality of the work at all. Bradley said it did not.
“It was up to our standards, two of my main guys were on the project the entire time,” he said. “No, I have every faith in the world. In fact it’s been holding, I don’t know, for two weeks.”
Council members burst into laughter at the joke.
After the moment of mirth, Bradley went on to say that he thought it was “very valiant” of the school to work with the city and pick up the other half of the bill. He said although the amount had not been confirmed, he felt relatively confident that the district would follow through. With that assurance, the council members voted unanimously to approve the expenditure.
Bradley said an the building of the school has also provided an opportunity for other entities to link to the city’s sewer system. He said it cost the city more than $13,000 to upsize the sewer line from 4 inches to 6 inches.
He said that is starting to show its use now, with the Idaho Transportation Department requesting to link to the city sewer system. He said it is outside of city limits, which is why the city council needed to have a say in whether that would be okay. Bradley asked council members to think it over, and no decision regarding that was made.