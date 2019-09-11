A former county planning and zoning employee has taken the mantle of Rigby planning and zoning director.
Mayor Jason Richardson hired Ione Hansen toward the end of August and she officially started working for the city Aug. 28.
Richardson said Hansen’s experience with the community could be an asset to the city.
“She brings quite a bit of local experience with her,” Richardson said.
Hansen said she has lived in the county for 17 years and has worked in the county planning and zoning department for the last decade.
She said while working in county planning and zoning, she started out working in code enforcement and then became the administrative assistant. For the past several years, Richardson said she worked in the building department. At the time she left, Hansen worked as the county’s permit technician. Permit technicians, among other duties, are responsible for ensuring accuracy and completeness throughout the building permitting process.
“I loved my job,” Hansen said. “This is just a great opportunity for me.”
Kevin Hathaway, Jefferson County planning and zoning administrator, said in a Sept. 3 Jefferson County commissioners meeting that working as the Rigby planning and zoning director had been a good opportunity for Hansen.
“When you have good help, that happens,” Hathaway told commissioners, regarding losing Hansen to Rigby. “So we’re glad for her to have that chance.”
Richardson said Hansen has been quick to step in and has been catching up on what had been going on during the month the position had been vacant. Hansen said she is excited to learn more as she continues in the position.
“I have a lot to learn, but it’s great,” she said.
Richardson said it is a “time of growth” for the city and said he is looking forward to what that brings to the town.