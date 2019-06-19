Some students will be changing schools in the 2020-21 school year if the new school boundaries in Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 are approved.
With the proposed boundary changes, all students who live east of Highway 20 that would currently go to Jefferson or Farnsworth would instead go to what will be Cottonwood Elementary, said Superintendent Chad Martin. He said a small portion of those who would go to South Fork would also go to Cottonwood Elementary. The proposed boundaries are open to public comment, and Martin said they could change if people bring up specific reasons why the boundaries should be different.
“School boundaries can be a hot topic,” he said, but added “it shouldn’t be anything unexpected.”
The boundary changes need to happen because of a number of changes the district has made to accommodate for growth in the district. Those changes include the building of a Cottonwood Elementary, new additions onto Harwood and Midway Elementary and the transitioning of Farnsworth Elementary to Farnsworth Middle School.
“(A middle school) was what it was originally built for,” Martin said about Farnsworth.
Martin said the board made the decision to build a new elementary because of Farnsworth’s transition. It would have been $10 to $15 million more expensive to build a new middle school, he said. Since Farnsworth would meet the need, the board decided to go with that as the second middle school, and build Cottonwood at 3955 E 200 N instead.
In 2020-21, Farnsworth is expected to have 623 students, while Rigby is expected to have 875 for a total of almost 1500 students grades 6-8. The capacity of Rigby Middle School is 1170, meaning if the projections are correct, the middle school would have been 300 students over capacity if it were the only one in the district.
Students from Roberts, Midway and Jefferson Elementary will go to Farnsworth. Students in the Harwood, Cottonwood and South Fork area will continue to go on to Rigby Middle School. Martin said Jefferson Elementary, which previously was a K-2 school, will become a K-5 like the other elementary schools.
The construction on Cottonwood Elementary is expected to be finished by fall, though the school will not be used for another year. Martin said the weather delayed construction for a little while, but said “everything’s back on schedule and looking good.” Martin said an issue had been discovered with the waterline. Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said he had discovered that about 400 feet of pipe did not exist and had to be put in. He said that project is now complete.
The addition to Midway is also progressing, and the construction crew is currently working on the inside of the building. However, in the case of Harwood, Martin said Rigby Planning and Zoning informed the district that it would need a conditional use permit in addition to a building permit.
“That has delayed us a little bit, but we are working with the city,” he said.
Martin said he expects the Board of Trustees will vote on school boundaries in August or September. Public comments can be addressed directly to the district office or through the district website.