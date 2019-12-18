Two pieces of county equipment used for snow removal could be upgraded in the near future.
Dave Walrath, county public works administrator, asked county commissioners if the department could buy a $7,700 pivot hitch and $44,000 brining truck. Walrath said the truck is used for brining, spreading de-icing magnesium chloride and patching.
He said an employee recently drove the truck, a 1983 Ford, and found there were issues with the steering box.
“The steering on it is really dangerous at this point,” Walrath said.
Walrath said they had tried to find a steering box that would work and could not. Commissioner Scott Hancock said he had a steering box for a 1974 Ford that he would give to Walrath, and said he thought that would work with the ’83 truck. Walrath declined.
“It really is something that probably needs to be retired,” he said of the truck.
Walrath said Grover’s All Wheels had a truck with 9,000 miles to sell to the county for $44,000. He said he had also found a few other trucks online, including one with 152,000 miles and another with 103,000. Commissioner Shayne Young said the truck with 9,000 miles seemed “pretty reasonable.” Commissioner Scott Hancock asked Walrath to ask if the company would accept a trade-in of the county’s ’83 Ford. Walrath said he had planned to add it to the county’s auction in January if he could not trade it, and said he would ask for a trade.
Commissioners also approved a $7,700 pivot hitch for a loader used to plow subdivisions. Walrath said the county is using two loaders for subdivisions this year, after starting with a second one in 2018.
“We just keep adding subdivisions, and these things are really nice for those, especially cul-de-sacs,” Walrath said.
Unlike the truck, the pivot hitch is not a replacement, but an addition to one of the loaders that Walrath said would make plowing quicker.
“The pivot hitch … just makes it so much easier and nicer as far as operating (the plow), and more efficient for the operator,” Walrath said.
Hancock said he was concerned about the budget and asked Walrath how the expenditure would impact other purchases.
“I don’t want to affect something major that we really, really need, I mean, this you could probably get away with it,” Hancock said.
Walrath said he did not think the $7,700 would be an issue. Young and Commissioner Roger Clark both said the hitch might also be easier on the equipment, and Young made the motion to approve the purchase.