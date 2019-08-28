A new initiative at Rigby High School will encourage students and families to volunteer in the community.
The Be the Good initiative will go Sept. 4 through Oct. 7 and the focus will be on educating middle school and elementary school students on the benefits of volunteerism, said Trisha Phillips, who came up with the idea. A club of the same name is also in the process of being started at the high school.
“What we are wanting to do with the club is we are actually wanting to use it as a forum to educate younger kids,” Phillips said.
She said younger students would learn about seven benefits of volunteerism: it increases a sense of value and unity, increase hope, gratitude, tolerance and confidence and allows individuals to be influential in their communities.
The goal, Phillips said, is to connect students and families to justserve.org and thus to organizations that need volunteers. She said justserve.org is a website recently implemented in Idaho that allows volunteers to find opportunities to serve and gives organizations a forum to post those opportunities. Though the Church of Latter-day Saints launched justserve.org, Phillips said volunteer opportunities are vetted, and no doctrine can be taught at those projects that go on the website. The opportunities also must be not-for-profit and not be political or advocacy-based.
“It creates an atmosphere where it’s a neutral territory,” Phillips said. “We can work on something together in our community and do something good and become stronger and respectful and aware of each other even though there are differences.”
In addition to educating younger students, Be the Good will also reward high school students for volunteerism. According to a Be the Good press release, students can earn t-shirts by downloading the JustServe app, doing a service project through the app and posting a selfie doing the service to social media using #rigbyjustserve. Those without cell phones or social media will receive separate criteria for participation on the first day of school, according to the release. Prizes will also be given away during the Be the Good initiative, including raffle tickets for students who participate in additional service projects through the JustServe app.
“I felt like it was a good thing to get the high schoolers involved at a young age,” Phillips said.
According to the Be the Good release, volunteers and supervisors are needed in specific areas, including state and local highway clean up, parks and parking lots, cemeteries and the rodeo grounds. Phillips said organizations are welcome to submit any other projects they come up with.
In addition to Be the Good, Phillips said a Rigby JustServe committee has been formed and leadership will be selected in January. She said the committee will meet quarterly and work to increase awareness of opportunities. She said the committee is currently looking to work with groups of different denominations as well as local rotary and Lions Club International groups.
People interested in helping with the initiative or the club can contact Phillips at 208-999-6828.