New sprayer may help repaint all roads in Rigby for under $15,000

Rigby Public Works employees may have devised a strategy to repaint all the roads and crosswalks in Rigby every year for less than the usual $15,000, according to Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley.
Every year Bradley uses $15,000 to paint the roads in Rigby. He stated this amount typically allows him to complete just about half of the roads in the city annually.
“Some streets go one or two years [without] and look all faded and ugly,” Bradley said, “but I don’t have the money to do the whole town every year.”
This year, he stated at the June 16 City Council Meeting, some of his employees have devised a method which could potentially allow them to repaint all of the roads in town for under the usual $15,000. This method would require Bradley to purchase an airless line sprayer for the department, a one-time purchase of just around $5,000.
According to Bradley, this method would allow him to purchase the necessary paint directly from the Idaho Transportation Department. Purchasing the paint from ITD helps the city save on costs, since the ITD buys the paint in bulk and was willing to sell Bradley five-gallon buckets for less than he would have paid to purchase five-gallon buckets himself, he said.
Bradley approached the council for permission to purchase a reliable sprayer for the job.
The council expressed concerns about the durability and maintenance of such a machine, which Bradley answered with full confidence in his crew who he claimed have the ability to fix anything.
“These are big commercial ones,” Bradley said of the sprayer options he presented to the council. “If I buy something, it’s going to hold up. That’s why they’re investigating and looking at three different types.”
With the growth the city is experiencing and all the possible annexation, another concern over the sprayer was whether it, alone, would be in enough to do all the streets in five years.
Bradley responded to the concern by reminding the council that the lines up and down the side of the roads have to subcontracted out, at any time. For the painting his employees are required to do, he believes the sprayer would suffice even with the city’s growth.
The council granted Bradley permission to continue investigating paint sprayers and requested he also look into sprayers with good warranties on them, stating they would feel comfortable paying for the sprayer once he found a durable one with an agreeable warranty and life span.