At Rigby’s Planning and Zoning meeting held May 13, the Annexation and Zone Request submitted by S & H LLC for a subdivision at 356 N 3800 E was tabled following the hearing.
Kurt Roland of Eagle Rock Engineering was the representative for S & H LLC at the meeting. Roland stated that what he and S & H LLC are proposing is to have 60 acres annexed into the city of Rigby and a rezoning of the area for R-1 single family homes and R-2 twin and townhomes. The proposal is for approximately 68 single family homes, 67 twin home lots and 64 townhomes.
Roland stated there is a plan to have driveways, two car garages and spaces for visitor parking at each home and townhome, with hopes it won’t cause the main road to be congested.
Planning and Zoning Commissioners Rex Sutherland and Mike Wilder stated a future concern which will impact the city council’s choice is infrastructure, water and sewer when annexing a new subdivision.
Heather Thompson, who is working alongside S & H LLC, stated that she is excited for the growth.
“Our hope is to work closely with the city of Rigby to provide wonderful housing for families,” said Thompson, “Our purpose for creating this community was to touch on multiple income levels.”
Thompson stated the hope is for families to be able to own their own homes.
Ryan Day, a resident of Rigby, is not against the development, but posed some concerns. One of his concerns is that the construction drivers should drive their equipment off 3800 E and not driving through the city of Rigby, which he believes would cause congestion.
Day also mentioned that he would like reassurance that there are individual homeowners living in the townhomes and not renting out.
Daniel Simons, a resident of Rigby, and Megan Summers, a resident of Jefferson County, presented their concern that 3800 E will have an increase in traffic. Their main concern is that the road will become difficult to travel on, causing problems for those trying to get to the high school.
“Growth is inevitable,” said Wilder. “Growth is good as long as it’s done right. Inevitably, growth happens, people are going to connect to the city. We have to make sure that we have certain codes and regulations...”
Wilder stated that within the Comprehensive Plan lies the goals of lessening the congestion of the streets, avoiding undue concentration of population and prevent overcrowding of land, and facilitating adequate provisions for schools.
“Every attempt we make is for the betterment of the whole,” said Sutherland.
At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Kevin Cowley motioned to table the annexation and zoning designation application until the commissioners receive a traffic study that will look at 3800, including Hwy 48, as well as a report from the school district about their infrastructure.
The motion was seconded by Sutherland and unanimously approved by all the commissioners.