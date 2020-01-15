Four Rigby residents promised Jan. 2 to serve their community, before taking their seats as Rigby City Council members.
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson swore in returning council members Doug Burke and Blake Davis and newcomers Roarke Burke (Doug Burke’s son) and Aliza King Jan. 2.
Roarke Burke and King both said they did not yet have specific goals, as they have only been council members for one meeting. Both said they ran for election in part to become more involved in the community.
Council members Kirk Olsen and Tonya Hillman, who did not rerun for council, stepped down. Hillman became a council member along with Blake Davis in August of 2019, after two council members moved out of city limits and stepped down. Olsen has been a council member for the City of Rigby since 2013. He said he has enjoyed his time as a council member, but said he thinks it is time to let others take over.
“There’s a lot of very positive things going on in Rigby right now, I hate to leave, but it’s time,” he said.
After new council members took their seats, the council reorganized.
Council members nominated and voted for Richard Datwyler as Rigby City Council president.
Datwyler replaces former council president Doug Burke. Davis, who made the nomination, said he believes Datwyler’s experience on the council makes him a prime candidate. All members voted in favor of the new appointment.
Council members also accepted various assignments as liaisons for the city. Council member Nichole Weight will serve as liaison for Rigby Senior Citizens Center and the city parks and recreation department; Doug Burke will communicate with the rodeo and airport boards; Roarke Burke will be the liaison for Rigby Urban Renewal Agency and water, sewer and sanitation; Datwyler will serve as liaison for the Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum Board and city planning and zoning commission; King will communicate with Rigby City Library; and Davis will be the liaison for the Rigby Police Department and Rigby Chamber of Commerce.
Rigby City Council meetings in 2020 will continue to be at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Rigby City Hall.