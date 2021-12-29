Newly appointed Jefferson County Magistrate Daniel R. Clark

Prosecutor Daniel R. Clark will be replacing Magistrate Robert Crowley at the beginning of 2022 as the new magistrate judge for Jefferson County.
Clark and his family are Bonneville natives. Clark moved away for school, but knew that he wanted to come back to be closer to his family and wanted to make his home here.
Clark and his wife Amy have three kids, Chelsea, Gracie and Will.
Clark has been the elected prosecutor, Chief Deputy and Deputy for the last 20 years.
When Clark was a little kid, he states he always wanted to be a lawyer and never thought about doing anything else. When Clark was a teenager, he took one of the questionaires in high school that tell you what your potential career path could be, and he received the answers of either judge or attorney.
“Well obviously this test knows me, so I better do this,” Clark said.
The idea of being a prosecutor was to not only get very good litigation experience, Clark said, but he also liked the idea of getting to do the right thing for every case that he touched, in a criminal sense.
According to Clark, a typical prosecutor will in the position for around five to 10 years, but Clark stayed for nearly 20, because he enjoyed what he did.
Clark attended Utah State University for his Bachelor’s Degree, and then received his law degree from University of Idaho.
One of the things Clark said he is most proud of is being one of the first counties to file a lawsuit against the opioid manufacturers. Clark started the process nearly four years ago, and the first of the three lawsuits has just been settled and money will begin to come into Idaho at the start of Spring 2022.
There were also two fairly notorious cold cases in Bonneville County that Clark prosecuted the defendants on and brought conclusions to, the cases were Christopher Tapp’s and Stephanie Eldridge.
The most rewarding types of cases, for Clark, were the child abuse cases. They were his least favorite, but the most rewarding. They take a piece of your soul, Clark said, and while they were difficult, it was very rewarding to be able to put the child in a safe place and hold the offenders accountable.
Clark stated something that impacted his career is he dealt with a case that then turned into a non-profit foundation: Building Hope Today. This foundation helps children that have been sexually abused, which is something Clark feels passionately about.
Clark has been able to see wonderful prosecutors and defense attorneys do good work for the people.
What made Clark want to be a judge is a judge is supposed to provide justice. When looking at the scales of justice, there needs to be balance; it’s a combination of all of the things put into a case that reaches a balance of justice.
“I get to achieve a balanced result, a fair just result on every case I touch,” Clark said. “What more noble of a calling is there.”
The idea that Clark would touch a case and reach a result that is respected by the other branches of government, there seems to be very few things to Clark that would be more fulfilling than being a judge.
Clark stated he looks forward to be moving to a smaller town and being closer to his parents. Not only that, he is also looking forward to his son being able to be a part of the Rigby High School football team.
According to Clark, out of all of the things in Jefferson County, they have had some of the best magistrate judges ever. Clark hopes to be able to do as good of a job as these great judges have.
“Seeing these judges wrestle with making decisions that are just, and that, more than anything, has shape the type of person I am and shaped the type of judge I want to become,” Clark said.