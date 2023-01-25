Jefferson County resident James Newton, whose appeal to reconsider the denial of their land division application was once again denied on Jan. 2, approached the County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 17 to address what he felt was “discrimination” and “harassment” at the hand of various county officials.

What started as a hope to build a second home on their property, for posterity, has resulted in several paid fees and permitting applications which have been recommended to him and then denied repeatedly, by the county which recommended the applications in the first place.


