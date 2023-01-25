Jefferson County resident James Newton, whose appeal to reconsider the denial of their land division application was once again denied on Jan. 2, approached the County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 17 to address what he felt was “discrimination” and “harassment” at the hand of various county officials.
What started as a hope to build a second home on their property, for posterity, has resulted in several paid fees and permitting applications which have been recommended to him and then denied repeatedly, by the county which recommended the applications in the first place.
In July of 2021 Newton asked the county how he could put another home on his 7 acre property near 4600 E and 200 North. He was told at that time, after hearing several different scenarios for how that could be accomplished, that the county couldn’t recommend anything until he filed a property status report, which would be his road map for what he could do with his land.
One month later, he received a couple different options. One of those options was to wait for rezoning.
At the time, Newton’s property was zoned as Ag-10, however, the county was in the process of rezoning the county, and his lot was one marked as incorrect which would be changed to R-1.
“So I sat on my hand for roughly three or four months,” Newton stated, “every time something happened, something changed.”
He stated he waited through several other little issues which held up the process. He was told, he said, that little cogs often hold up the whole ship. Instead, he decided to be proactive and paid a $500 fee to apply for a zone change to R-1, which is what he’d already been recommended.
Other options he was given were to request a variance, a conditional use permit for another place or to apply for an accessory apartment. However, at the time there was a moratorium on accessory apartments, meaning he wouldn’t be approved for the permit.
He said he was told changing his zone to R-1 would mean he could split his lot. After speaking to his wife and his legal council, he decided that would be the best option for his family.
“From the very beginning, I was quite transparent with what I wanted to do,” Newton said.
The zone change from Ag-10 to R-1 was granted, he said, by both the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Commissioners. At that time there had never been any mention of a private road.
The first time Newton was ever told he couldn’t split his land due to a private road was after he’d been directed to get a zone change, when he applied for the lot division.
When he asked the Planning and Zoning Department why the private road issue had never been brought up to him before, former Planner Samantha Farr, under former Administrator Kevin Hathaway, allegedly told him they didn’t know why and advised him to obtain legal counsel.
Later, when current Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton and his new staff arrived, Newton said he was told the previous staff were the ones responsible for leading him down his current route.
According to Newton, he had not been told about the private road before he spent nearly $3,000 on engineering fees to survey the land for the lot division.
Newton stated he felt “jerked around” by the county, like the “left hand isn’t talking to the right hand,” at the county.
He also stated he felt discriminated against, for reasons unbeknownst to him, as he had driven around the county and noticed several private roads with more than the allotted three lots or dwellings on them. According to Newton, other residents have requested lot divisions or amended plats, which to his knowledge, the PZC had no qualms approving.
The issue of private roads is one Ollerton and the Commissioners discussed prior to their meeting with Newton. Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor stated previously that there were, indeed, a number of private roads which do not meet the county’s criteria for public roads and should be brought into compliance and become public roads.
Ollerton and Road and Bridge Director Rob Cromwell, during the roads discussion, presented some options and agreed to look further into finding resolutions for the issue.
Along with alleged “back and forth” from the county, Newton also claimed he has been harassed by the the Compliance Department, headed by Compliance Director Kevin Hathaway.
First, Newton said he received several compliance letters throughout his journey to split his property. The first, he said, was a letter claiming he was running an R.V. park without permission. Newton stated the only R.V. on his property was his own personal recreational vehicle, and that the claim in the letter was false.
He claimed to then receive another letter stating the additional structures on his property were also there without permitting. To this Newton responded those structures were purely storage, filled with furniture. He further received a letter claiming the second home on his property was not in compliance with county standards.
To this, Newton told the commissioners he had purchased a modular home when he had been granted his zone change to R-1, believing he would quickly have the lot split and he could put a home together on the new lot. The home is currently being stored on his property, not assembled, but still in it’s packaging and possibly accumulating weather damage.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock responded to Newton’s testimony and claims by stating the board would investigate the reasons behind the compliance letters he received.
The board also assured him the county is currently working on clarifying county ordinances and fixing the issue of private roads.
Hancock stated the ordinances in Jefferson county are not perfect in any way and that they were currently in the process of taking input from the public on how to correct them. He further stated the county is aware that some of their ordinances don’t make sense and that they have to be corrected.
Newton stated he didn’t attend the meeting to press for an action item, but to notify the board of his process and the way he’d been treated by certain departments. He also stated he would still be trying to push for his land division.
